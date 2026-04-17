Where UCLA's 2026 Transfer Portal Stacks Up vs. Past Seasons

UCLA has made serious strides in this year’s transfer portal, but how does it stack up against past seasons?

So far, UCLA has added three players through the portal: four-star Jaylen Petty, four-star Filip Jovic, and three-star Sergej Macura, which currently ranks its class No. 12 in the nation. With only a few days remaining in the cycle, it is safe to say the Bruins have already put together a solid class.

2025

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles the ball against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

In the 2025 cycle, UCLA added five players and ranked No. 18 nationally. That group included Anthony Peoples Jr., Steven Jamerson, Xavier Booker , Jamar Brown, and five-star Donovan Dent, who was widely viewed as the headliner of the class.

Of that group, Booker is the primary contributor still on the roster. Dent, while only a one-year addition, made a significant impact , and Booker has continued to develop into a key frontcourt piece — though there is still room for growth. The talent was there, but overall, this class fell flat.

2024

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) drives to the basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Harun Zrno (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

UCLA also had a strong portal class in 2024, ranking No. 9 in the nation. That group featured Tyler Bilodeau, Eric Dailey Jr. , and Skyy Clark, along with William Kyle III, Kobe Johnson, and Dominic Harris. This was easily one of UCLA's most talented portals in recent memory, and it is a shame they were unable to parlay this into real success.

Bilodeau was a major contributor during his time with the Bruins, leading the team in scoring last season and playing a key role in the NCAA Tournament. Clark also contributed offensively, though his role fluctuated at times.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) reacts in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Dailey remains one of the most important pieces on the roster moving forward. With continued development, he could take a major leap as one of UCLA’s primary options next season. While that 2024 class was strong on paper, it ultimately did not fully translate into the level of team success many expected.

2023

Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Lazar Stefanovic (10) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Utah State Aggies in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Looking back to 2023, UCLA’s portal class was far less impactful. The Bruins ranked No. 96 nationally and brought in just one player, Lazar Stefanovic. That cycle came before the transfer portal fully reshaped roster building, making it a much different landscape.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA has performed well in the transfer portal in recent years. However, the next step is clear — turning that success into meaningful results on the court. Until that happens, even strong portal classes will feel incomplete.