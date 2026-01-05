UCLA Gets Defensive Commitment From ACC Transfer

It hasn't taken long for UCLA to secure its first commitment from the college football transfer portal since it opened on January 2. They need defensive help, and they have got it via a former ACC edge.

California transfer Ryan McCulloch has committed to the Bruins, coming off his recent visit to Pasadena, according to 247Sports. The edge has played in 26 games across his three seasons with the Golden Bears. However, he managed just four games in 2025 due to a season-ending injury.

The 6-foot-3, 255-pounder had 11 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, fumble recovery and four quarterback hurries in his four appearances in 2025. In his first two seasons, he had 28 tackles and 3.5 sacks. The fact that UCLA had just hired former Cal co-defensive coordinator Vic So'oto as its new linebackers coach could have helped with the commitment.

NCAA, College League, USA Football 2024: California vs Wake Forest NOV 08 November 8, 2024: California Golden Bears linebacker Ryan McCulloch (43) celebrates sacking Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Hank Bachmeier (9) during the NCAA football game between the California Golden Bears and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, NC. | IMAGO / Newscom World

The former three-star recruit has not been ranked since entering the transfer portal. However, Cal staff were very high on McCulloch and were devastated to see him hit the portal.

Who Could Be Next Through the Door for Chesney?

Head coach Bob Chesney and his staff are hosting several players over the weekend. One of those is former James Madison linebacker Drew Spinogatti. It is expected that some former Dukes will follow their coaches to UCLA.

Spinogatti had a solid season for James Madison in their run to the playoffs, which included two fumble recoveries and over 50 total tackles. The Bruins are not the only team with plenty of Power 4 teams interested in the senior. He is one of a reported 23 portal players on campus over the next few days.

November 15, 2025, Harrisonburg, Virginia, USA: Harrisonburg, VA: James Madison Dukes linebacker Drew Spinogatti (56) scores a touchdown during the NCAA, College League, USA football game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday, November 15th, 2025 at Zane Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

One of those players is Washington cornerback Leroy Bryant. The talented defensive player had a standout season with the Huskies, but is looking for something new in 2026. Bryant feels like a top target for Chesney, with the defensive back positions depleted. There are two JMU corners in the portal, but they look to be transferring elsewhere.

Another defensive back in Southern Utah transfer Josiah Dye, is also set to visit this weekend. He will be alongside his brother from the Thunderbirds, running back Joshua, who ran for 1,831 yards in 2025 and scored 28 touchdowns.

Expect more transfers to be announced over the coming days, especially now Chesney has appointed all the open vacancies on his staff. That has taken a higher priority, but it has all been done quickly. and efficiently.

