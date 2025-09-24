UCLA Ranks Dead Last in New College Football Projection
Look, I know it's been bad for the UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten), but some of the latest season projections are pointing to it getting much, much worse by seasons end.
The Bruins are winless through three games and have already parted ways with second-year head coach DeShaun Foster and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe. How much lower can it get?
Well, if their remaining schedule holds, a 0-12 season can truly be a possibility.
Kelly Ford, a college football and college basketball power ratings guru, released a new ranking showing the average projected remaining regular-season wins through Week 5 of the college football season, and UCLA's ranking is astonishing.
The Bruins are ranked 136th -- yes, last in all of college football -- in average projected regular season for the rest of the season with 0.9. Brutal. This comes behind the likes of UMass, Charlotte, Sam Houston and Kent State.
Absolutely no one would have projected the Bruins would be here at this point in the season. But maybe UCLA's conference schedule was always underrated and overshadowed by the hype going into the season. It's looking a lot worse now.
UCLA's Remaining Strength Of Schedule Rises in CFB Ranks
The Bruins already had one of the toughest schedules of any Power Four school going into the season, but with Big Ten conference play commencing and UCLA's abysmal 0-3 start to the season, the Bruins have one of the toughest remaining schedules in all of college football, much less among Power Four programs.
ESPN's Football Power Index updates everything around college football daily, including the strength of every team's remaining schedule. With nine games left on the season, the Bruins' remaining strength of schedule rose to the No. 11 hardest in all of college football.
All 10 teams ranked below UCLA, however, are ranked within the top 55 of ESPN's FPI. The Bruins are ranked No. 93. Along with their strength of schedule, the Bruins are ranked No. 132 in Game Control -- the chance that a team will control a game from start to finish -- and 135th in average in-game win probability.
Yes, 135th.
The Bruins' jolt in strength of schedule comes after a powerful Week 4 from many of their remaining opponents. Most notably USC and Indiana, which each had a statement win that pushed them higher up in the updated AP Top 25.
That makes four of UCLA's nine remaining opponents ranked in the Top 25, each with no sign of slowing down.
