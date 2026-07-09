UCLA's Lauren Betts Takes Home Another Illustrious Honor

The Big Ten Conference has announced its annual Athlete of the Year awards for both men's and women's.

Every school in the Big Ten nominates a men's athlete and a women's athlete for the prestigious award. UCLA nominated UCLA baseball shortstop Roch Cholowsky and UCLA women's basketball center Lauren Betts.

UCLA Bruins Lauren Betts speaks to members of the media during the NCAA Women’s Final Four media day at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 2, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Recently, the winners were announced, and Cholowsky did not win the Male Athlete of the Year award; Indiana’s QB Fernando Mendoza won. Lauren Betts won the women's award.

Why Betts Won the Award

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) against South Carolina Gamecocks center Madina Okot (11) during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA had its best season in program history. With a 26-1 regular season record and an 18-0 mark in the Big Ten, the Bruins won the Big Ten Conference Tournament and then the NCAA Tournament, earning the program's first-ever National Championship.

Lauren Betts was the best player on the court in every single game for the Bruins last season. For the Bruins, Betts averaged 17.1 points per game on 58% shooting from the field, leading the team, along with 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

She would go on to earn the Big Ten Player of the Year award, making her the first Bruin to win a conference player of the year award since back when Maylana Martin won the PAC-10 award in the 1998-1999 season.

Heading into the NCAA Tournament, there was even more pressure after being the Big Ten POTY award winner to step up and bring a title to Westwood, and she delivered. She would go on to average 21 points per game on an amazing 68.8% shooting from the field, as well as grabbing 9.3 rebounds, dishing out 3.2 assists, and having 2.8 blocks per game.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) and sister center Lauren Betts (51) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Someone Step Up and Replace Her?

Lauren Betts has now moved on to the WNBA, joining the Washington Mystics after being selected fourth overall in the WNBA Draft.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for the rest of the roster, head coach Cori Close has gone into the transfer portal and rebuilt it to try to win back-to-back titles.

Most of the transfers to UCLA are guards, as the next superstar center might in fact be Lauren Betts’s younger sister, Sienna Betts.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sienna was a top recruit out of the 2025 high school class. However, she was not asked to produce much for the Bruins, as they were led by seniors. For Sienna, it was great as she got to sit and learn from the upperclassmen on how to thrive in a Close style of play.

Now, heading into her sophomore year, Betts will take on a bigger role with the Bruins and could potentially step in to fill in her older sister's shoes.