UCLA's Roch Cholowsky's MLB Draft Position Remains Steady

The 2026 MLB Draft is right around the corner.

UCLA baseball was one of the top teams in the country heading into the season, being named the No. 1 team in the preseason top 25. Throughout the season, UCLA was dominant, finishing with a 48-6 record and a 28-2 record in Big Ten play, a five-game lead over second-place Nebraska.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage watches the team warm up before the game against the Murray State Races at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, once the postseason came along, the Bruins couldn't find any rhythm. Mostly because of an injury to ace pitcher Logan Reddemann, UCLA needed the bats to step up and score runs consistently.

That wouldn't come to fruition, as they would be the second No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament to be eliminated before reaching the Super Regional.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) signals after a strike call against the Murray State Racers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

While the Bruins had a very disappointing postseason, a big reason for their success throughout the regular season was shortstop Roch Cholowsky. Cholowsky has been one of the top players in the country all season long and has been projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming MLB Draft.

Sports Illustrated's Ryan Phillips released his latest MLB mock draft, and even with his struggles during the postseason, he still has Roch Cholowsky as the top overall pick.

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage (22) walks to the dugout before the restart of the game against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Cholowsky Is the No. 1 Pick

Cholowsky has been the No. 1 overall prospect coming out of college since the beginning of the season, and this past season with the Bruins only confirmed that he should be the top overall pick to the Chicago White Sox.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) fields a ground ball against the Murray State Racers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

This year, he had a .320 batting average, a .452 OBP, and a .636 slugging percentage, with 21 home runs and 60 RBIs. Listed at 6'2" and 200 pounds, Cholowsky has outstanding raw power to mix with good swing decisions; he's walked more than he struck out in his college career.

Cholowsky is also a great leader on the field, and has even been compared to one of the best shortstops in baseball history, Derek Jeter.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) bunts in a run against the Murray State Racers during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

What Could Make Cholowsky Slide Down Draft Boards

Cholowsky was the best player in the Big Ten and the best shortstop in college baseball, earning Big Ten Player of the Year and First Team All-American honors. However, even with those awards, it's still not a lock for him to be selected first overall.

During the postseason, Cholowsky struggled at the plate in the three games the Bruins played. Cholowsky went a combined 2-12 and went without an extra base hit in the final nine games of the season. Chowlolsky also struck out with two runners aboard in the sixth inning of UCLA's elimination loss to Saint Mary's and later fouled out to first base in the ninth.