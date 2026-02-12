Looking For Holes In UCLA's Depth Chart

The Bruins this season have lacked the true depth that have made teams good.

Without Skyy Clark, the Bruins are already without key depth in the guard position. However, looking down the depth chart, there seems to be a much more serious problem. This problem is the lack of a true big-bodied bench player.

Current Situation

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jamar Brown (4), Washington Huskies guard Wesley Yates III (9) and center Lathan Sommerville (24) go for a loose ball in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

For now Xavier Booker has been the main guy at the five. Sometimes, Tyler Bilodeau will fill that role, but overall, the Bruins have leaned on their starters to get the job done from anywhere on the court. While it is nice that this is the case, fatigue will become an issue quickly.

For example, Eric Freeny was supposed to fill in Trent Perry's role when Skyy Clark went down. However, this has not been the case, as we have seen Donovan Dent and Trent Perry play out the full 40-minutes, with Freeny not getting much action.

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) is defended by Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The same can also be said about UCLA's forwards group. Tyler Bilodeau and Eric Dailey Jr get a huge chunk of the minutes, barring foul trouble. When those two are on the court good things happen, when they aren't... well that is a different story.

Who Needs to Step Up?

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Steven Jamerson II (24) screens Northwestern Wildcats forward Tre Singleton (8) as UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jamar Brown is a player who comes to mind. After transfering from the Kansas City Roos, his expectations where set sky-high entering his senior season. This transfer was questionable, but at times has proven to pay off. Looking ahead, Brown will need to play better.

This season he is averaging 5.2 points, 3.4 rebounds while shooting very impressive 47.3% from the field. If Brown can expand on his rebounding, there is no doubt that Cronin will feel better about playing him more than his current 18.5 minutes per game.

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Huskies center Lathan Sommerville (24) is defended by and UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1) and guard Brandon Williams (5) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Advertised to Bruin Nation as UCLA's enforcer by Mick Cronin, we really have not seen it. Yes, Brandon Williams can be a physical player, but he really does not have anything to show for it. He plays 17.3 minutes per game, while producing just 2.6 points and 1.9 rebounds on an iffy 37.9% shooting.

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts toward officials after not getting a foul call in second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jamar Brown and Brandon Williams really need to show up sooner, rather than later. Steven Jamerson is also a player who needs to step up, however, he is doing just fine with the amount of minutes he does earn. Moving forward, Cronin needs to find a minutes sweet spot, or UCLA could fizzle out.

