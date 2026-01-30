UCLA Making Push For Top 2027 Wide Receiver

With the 2027 college football recruiting cycle heating up, coaching staffs across the country are beginning to make progress with some of their top targets in the class.

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney and his staff have been highly active on the recruiting trail over the past month, and this weekend the Bruins are scheduled to host a Junior Day. Several talented 2027 prospects are expected to attend, including a four-star wide receiver who recently received an offer from the program.

Bruins Hosting Four-Star Wide Receiver on Junior Day Visit

Over the past week, the Bruins have been pursuing Kingston Celifie, a four-star wide receiver from Calabasas High School in Calabasas, California. UCLA extended an offer to him on Wednesday following a home visit by wide receiver coach Colin Lockett.

Shortly after receiving his offer, Celifie spoke with Rivals’ Greg Biggins about his recruitment and said he plans to attend UCLA’s Junior Day this weekend and that the Bruins are one of the programs recruiting him the hardest.

“I’ll be going to UCLA’s Junior Day this weekend,” Celifie told Biggins. “Coach Lockett visited me and UCLA is one of the schools recruiting me the hardest right now.”

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Celifie is a talented prospect who can play either wide receiver or defensive back at the Power Four level. He’s coming off a strong season at Calabasas, where, according to his X, he totaled 827 receiving yards, 683 kickoff return yards, and recorded an interception on defense.

He’d be an excellent addition to UCLA’s 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 324 overall player in the country, the No. 43 wide receiver, and the No. 30 prospect in California.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala runs upfield after catching a short pass from UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) during the section quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

While the Bruins appear to be in a good spot with Celifie, several other programs are pursuing him, including Cal, Arizona, and Kansas, all of which are firmly in the mix for the four-star wideout.

Despite UCLA entering his recruitment relatively late, Chesney and company have a chance to make significant progress with him during his upcoming trip to Westwood this weekend. If Celifie enjoys his visit, the Bruins will likely emerge as a firm contender for him.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Although Chesney is still awaiting his first commitment in the 2027 cycle as the Bruins' head coach, he and his staff have been doing an excellent job on the recruiting trail lately. Depending on how this weekend goes, UCLA could be in a strong position to land one of the top recruits in the class.

