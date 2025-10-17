Nico Iamaleava, Malik Washington Headline Key Matchup
The UCLA Bruins (2-4, 2-1 Big Ten) are one of the hottest teams in college football, and are looking to make it three in a row against the Maryland Terrapins, who are reeling after two consecutive losses.
It's not going to be easy for the hosting Bruins; the Terps may have lost their last two games while conceding leads, but the losses were close affairs to No. 25 Nebraska and Washington, which also received votes in last week's AP Top 25.
The Rose Bowl matchup features two dynamic quarterbacks -- Nico Iamaleava and Malik Washington. As we get into our weekly game previews, let's break down the matchup under center.
Season Stats
Nico Iamaleava:
- 1,134 passing yards
- 114-172 pass comp/attempt
- 66.3% completion
- 9 TD
- 3 INT
- 14 sacks
- 135.4 passer rating
- 68.3 ESPN QBR
- 335 rushing yards
- 66 carries
- 5.1 average rush yards
- 4 TD
Malik Washington:
- 1,506 passing yards
- 137-220 pass comp/attempt
- 62.3% completion
- 10 TD
- 2 INT
- 2 sacks
- 133.0 passer rating
- 61.0 ESPN QBR
- 45 rushing yards
- 17 carries
- 2.6 average rush yards
- 3 TD
Last Game
Nico Iamaleava @ Michigan State (38-13 W):
- 180 passing yards
- 16-24 pass comp/attempt
- 66.7% completion
- 3 TD
- 0 INT
- 2 sacks
- 170.9 passer rating
- 53.6 ESPN QBR
- 3 rushing yards
- 6 carries
- 0.5 average rush yards
- 0 TD
Malik Washington vs. Nebraska (34-31 L):
- 249 passing yards
- 27-37 pass comp/attempt
- 73.0% completion
- 1 TD
- 0 INT
- 1 sack
- 138.4 passer rating
- 74.7 ESPN QBR
- 23 rushing yards
- 6 carries
- 3.8 average rush yards
- 0 TD
UCLA's Maryland Offensive Scouting Report
UCLA defensive lineman Keanu Williams spoke to the media on Tuesday and shared some early impressions on a dynamic Terps offense led by freshman quarterback Malik Washington.
- "Good, dynamic passing offense. They got a good quarterback. he can throw the ball. They got good receivers. They got a pretty solid O-line up front. So they got things. You know, it's the Big Ten, so we got to come every week. We got to bring it."
Despite being a freshman, Washington has had a solid start to the season. Williams doesn't view him as a freshman, though, just as another player on the field.
- "I've played with freshmen who are ballers, you know what I mean? So, I respect every opponent I got in front of me. I line them up as, 'You on the field for a reason.' Don't matter if you're 18 or if you're 28, it don't matter. So if you out there, you ready to play. I respect my opponents for sure."
UCLA's defense has endured a dire turnaround. Through the first three games of the season, one could argue the Bruins had the worst defense in college football.
