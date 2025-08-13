UCLA Transfer Receiver Continuing to Rise, Says Foster
The UCLA Bruins have a ton of new impact players coming in from this offseason's transfer portal, and one wide receiver in particular is continuing to rise through the first couple of weeks of fall camp in Costa Mesa.
Mikey Matthews came to Westwood by way of Cal, and he's projected to be one of Nico Iamaleava's top targets starting in the slot this season.
During Saturday's media availability, Bruins coach DeShaun Foster detailed how the former Golden Bear is progressing ahead of the season.
"Mikey's doing a good job," Foster said. "He's someone that came in early, was able to assert his leadership on our [wide receivers] room, and continues to grow and we love everything that he brings to the table. Just a high-energy guy."
All of UCLA's receivers, not just Matthews, all have something to work for this offseason with the addition of Iamaleava. And the slot receiver may already have a head start building his on-field connection with the former SEC signal-caller.
Matthews Connection to Iamaleava Dates Far Back
Both California natives, Iamaleava left the state for Tennessee, and Mattews went to Utah before transfering to Cal last season. Now, the former high school competitors meet in Westwood and the slot receiver couldn't be more excited.
"Nico's my dog," Matthews said. "We played through high school together, we crossed paths together through 7-on-7 and stuff like that, so we already had that connection. Coming out of high school, I had a Tennessee offer, so I was thinking about going there. We already had built that connection beforehand.
"When I knew he was coming here, it was just a blessing. Just happy to have him here and knowing that he's going to get me that rock whenever and knowing that he's going to throw that ball, so it's cool to have him here."
Matthews, along with Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, Rico Flores Jr. and Kwazi Gilmer, came in as a part of the staff's effort to bolster its receiving corps for Joey Aguilar and eventually Iamaleava.
