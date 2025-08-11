UCLA's Mikey Matthews' Relationship with Iamaleava Dates Far Back
Former Cal Golden Bear receiver Mikey Matthews comes to UCLA as one of Nico Iamaleava's projected most-targeted wide outs this season, but their connection was formed years ago.
Both California natives, Iamaleava left the state for Tennessee, and Mattews went to Utah before transfering to Cal last season. Now, the former high school competitors meet in Westwood and the slot receiver couldn't be more excited.
"Nico's my dog," Matthews said during Saturday's media availability. "We played through high school together, we crossed paths together through 7-on-7 and stuff like that, so we already had that connection. Coming out of high school, I had a Tennessee offer, so I was thinking about going there. We already had built that connection beforehand.
"When I knew he was coming here, it was just a blessing. Just happy to have him here and knowing that he's going to get me that rock whenever and knowing that he's going to throw that ball, so it's cool to have him here."
Matthews, along with Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, Rico Flores Jr. and Kwazi Gilmer, came in as a part of the staff's effort to bolster its receiving corps for Joey Aguilar and eventually Iamaleava.
Iamaleava's Journey to Westwood
Iamaleava made his way to the Bruins after a public dispute with the Volunteers over his name, image and likeness resulted in his departure. Iamaleava was at the wrong end of negative public discourse and is now one of the most polarizing college football talents ahead of the next season.
To amplify things, Iamaleava joins a revamped UCLA culture under DeShaun Foster ahead of their second season in the Big Ten Conference. Foster finished his debut coaching season with a 5-7 record but has since changed the trajectory of the program in his first full offseason, conjuring up UCLA's best recruiting class in over a decade.
This coming 2025 season, however, will be highlighted by Iamaleava. Despite the headlines, he had a standout freshman season with the Vols, leading them to a 10-3 record and their first College Football Playoff appearance. Naturally, the UCLA signal-caller is the Bruins' most sought-after prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.
