What Drew Mikey Matthews to UCLA?
In the last two seasons, since DeShaun Foster took the reins in Westwood, UCLA has become a hotbed for recruits and transfers alike. Of the many impactful transfers Foster lured this offseason, slot receiver Mikey Matthews always had the Bruins on his mind.
Matthews comes to the Bruins by way of Cal, along with running back Jaivian Thomas, and is projected to be one of Nico Iamaleava's most targeted receivers this upcoming season. The dynamic slot finished last season with 32 receptions for 272 yards and one touchdown.
Before Cal, Matthews played for Utah in 2023. He appeared in all 12 games with the Utes as a 4-star freshman, starting in six of them. He caught 29 passes for 261 yards, returned 15 kicks for 309 yards and returned 17 punts for 75 yards.
When asked about what (or who) drew him to UCLA during Saturday's media availability, he detailed that the Bruins were always in the cards.
"I'm from out here, so I always wanted to come to UCLA," Matthews said. "It was almost like a full circle moment. I didn't have an offer coming out of high school, but I wasn't tripping about it and everything happens for a reason. But, when I was at Cal and all that situation went down, and I was blessed ... it was just one of those things. It just happened. I don't know how to explain it, for real, but -- lucky, for sure, lucky."
Matthews recruited Jaivian Thomas
So much turnover can limit familiarity, unless you land two former teammates like UCLA did with Matthews and Jaivian Thomas.
The two former California Golden Bears are coming to Westwood as one of the most important skill players on UCLA's offense around start transfer Nico Iamaleava. Matthews, a true junior, is slated to be the Bruins' starting slot receiver. While Thomas, a true junior as well, will be the starting running back.
Matthews had high praise for his former Cal teammate and couldn't be happier he chose Westwood as well.
"He's very special," Matthews said. "Every time he touches the ball, you know he's going to get to the second level. So, you've definitely got to block your butt off because you don't know when he's going to pop through the gap and get through.
"You watch the film, he's getting through damn near every game. He's a very special player and I'm glad he chose UCLA."
Was Matthews involved at all in Thomas' recruitment? What was his message?
"Yea I was, I was for sure," he said. "Trust Coach Fos, it's 'Fos Era.' I know coach Tino [Sunseri] is going to get him right in the offense, and I told him the receivers are going to block for him. If you can't run the ball, you can't throw the ball, and vice-versa."
