3 UCLA Players To Watch in Week 6 Against Oregon
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In the most crucial game of UCLA’s season, they’ll head into the matchup with the healthiest roster we’ve seen all year.
To take down the Ducks on the road, these three players could prove to have a hand in the final result.
Nico Iamaleava
Nico Iamaleava is the most obvious answer in terms of importance. Leading this Bruins team at quarterback, Iamaleava has the most experience battling in hostile environments, and you can bet Autzen Stadium will be loud.
If Iamaleava lets the crowd impact the game, it could be bad news for the Bruins. The Ducks fans will come out loud, so the first couple of possessions for UCLA’s offense become even more crucial. If they can capitalize early and shut down this crowd, it could create a huge momentum swing that the Bruins can hopefully ride for the duration of the game.
Iamaleava has played calm and collected so far this season, so I feel confident in his ability to manage this game between his ears.
Aidan Mizell
One player I would keep a close eye on is wide receiver Aidan Mizell. Last week, Mizell burst onto the scene with an electric 83-yard touchdown, mostly yards after the catch.
In a game with the pressure from the fans and the magnitude of the stakes, UCLA will need some game-changing plays. Mizell proved last week that he’s capable of creating something explosive on offense and will finally enter this contest seemingly fully healthy.
If Mizell can put together a performance with volume and substance, it could give UCLA the boost they need in the passing game to take down Oregon on the road.
Tao Johnson
For the first time this season, we’ll finally fully see what Utah transfer Tao Johnson can do for this team.
Johnson unfortunately suffered an injury in the first few plays against Cal in Week One and has been out ever since. After initially landing on the injury report as questionable, it seems like Johnson will indeed play against Oregon in Week 6.
Ta’Shawn James has filled in the starting lineup while Johnson has been sidelined and has been terrific in his place. James has three interceptions, leading the team, and has made plays in every game so far this season. With Johnson back in the lineup, this UCLA has secondary even more depth against the best passing offense the Bruins have faced this season.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.