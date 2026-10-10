3 UCLA Players To Watch in Week 6 Against Oregon

In the most crucial game of UCLA’s season, they’ll head into the matchup with the healthiest roster we’ve seen all year.

To take down the Ducks on the road, these three players could prove to have a hand in the final result.

Nico Iamaleava

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nico Iamaleava is the most obvious answer in terms of importance. Leading this Bruins team at quarterback, Iamaleava has the most experience battling in hostile environments, and you can bet Autzen Stadium will be loud.

If Iamaleava lets the crowd impact the game , it could be bad news for the Bruins. The Ducks fans will come out loud, so the first couple of possessions for UCLA’s offense become even more crucial. If they can capitalize early and shut down this crowd, it could create a huge momentum swing that the Bruins can hopefully ride for the duration of the game.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) yells during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iamaleava has played calm and collected so far this season, so I feel confident in his ability to manage this game between his ears.

Aidan Mizell

One player I would keep a close eye on is wide receiver Aidan Mizell. Last week, Mizell burst onto the scene with an electric 83-yard touchdown, mostly yards after the catch.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Aidan Mizell (1) dances in the end zone with wide receiver Landon Ellis (11) and wide receiver Semaj Morgan (4) after catching an 83-yard touchdown reception in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a game with the pressure from the fans and the magnitude of the stakes, UCLA will need some game-changing plays. Mizell proved last week that he’s capable of creating something explosive on offense and will finally enter this contest seemingly fully healthy.

If Mizell can put together a performance with volume and substance, it could give UCLA the boost they need in the passing game to take down Oregon on the road.

Tao Johnson

Nov 15, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Utah Utes safety Tao Johnson (5) in action during the second half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first time this season, we’ll finally fully see what Utah transfer Tao Johnson can do for this team.

Johnson unfortunately suffered an injury in the first few plays against Cal in Week One and has been out ever since. After initially landing on the injury report as questionable , it seems like Johnson will indeed play against Oregon in Week 6.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Ta'Shawn James (27) gets past Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) to return an interception for a touchdown in the second half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ta’Shawn James has filled in the starting lineup while Johnson has been sidelined and has been terrific in his place. James has three interceptions, leading the team, and has made plays in every game so far this season. With Johnson back in the lineup, this UCLA has secondary even more depth against the best passing offense the Bruins have faced this season.