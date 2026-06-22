3 Bruins Who Will Be 2027 NBA Draft Picks

The NBA Draft is right around the corner, and UCLA could only have one player selected.

Senior forward Tyler Bilodeau is projected to be the only UCLA basketball player to be an NBA Draft pick. Bilodeau had a career year as a senior with the Bruins, averaging 17.6 points per game on 51.8% shooting from the field and 46% from three, while also being a threat from the free-throw line, where he shot 87%.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) drives to the basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Harun Zrno (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Now, moving on to next year, there are more unknowns around the Bruins roster and who could be selected for next year's NBA Draft. With that in mind, let's look at three players who have the best chance to be NBA Draft picks in 2027.

Trent Perry - Late First or Early Second

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) makes a pass against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Trent Perry heads into his junior season as the projected leader of the team and is projected to take another leap forward in his development. After averaging 3.7 points per game on 36/34 shooting splits, Perry took a massive leap forward as a sophomore, as he averaged 12.6 points per game on 43/39 shooting splits.

Perry also stepped up as a defender and would take on the challenge of guarding the opposing team's best player on the perimeter. With his offensive and defensive ability, I believe that Perry can be a late first-round or early second-round draft choice if he takes another step forward for UCLA.

Joe Philon - Second-Round Pick

Montverde Academy Eagles forward Joe Philon (1) shoots the ball as Gillion Academy Lions center Marcis Ponder (11) guards him during the second quarter of a City of Palms Classic Signature Series game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Philon is the highest-ranked incoming freshman in the Bruins 2026 high school class. Philon is a very explosive player, using his 6-8 size to be a very good defender while also being one of the best players in transition.

Philon is 19 years old entering his freshman season and will be an older freshman at 20 years old around the time of next year's NBA Draft. If he shows his full defensive ability and shows progress in his offensive game, Philon could be a one-and-done player and be selected in the second round.

Sergej Macura - Late Second-Round Pick

Mississippi Rebels guard Travis Perry (11) is defended by Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Sergej Macura (11) in a NCAA men’s college basketball game at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. | Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Macura transferred to UCLA from Mississippi State and is looked at as a potential starting power forward to pair with Xavier Booker in the front court. In his first year with the Bulldogs, Macura averaged five points per game while shooting 55% from the field and showed an ability to space the floor, shooting 28% from three.

Macura is also a decent post defender, like Bilodeau, and if he improves as a defender and shooter, his draft stock could rise this year. If he takes that step forward, he could be considered a second-round draft choice.