3 Bruins Who Will Be 2027 NBA Draft Picks
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The NBA Draft is right around the corner, and UCLA could only have one player selected.
Senior forward Tyler Bilodeau is projected to be the only UCLA basketball player to be an NBA Draft pick. Bilodeau had a career year as a senior with the Bruins, averaging 17.6 points per game on 51.8% shooting from the field and 46% from three, while also being a threat from the free-throw line, where he shot 87%.
Now, moving on to next year, there are more unknowns around the Bruins roster and who could be selected for next year's NBA Draft. With that in mind, let's look at three players who have the best chance to be NBA Draft picks in 2027.
Trent Perry - Late First or Early Second
Trent Perry heads into his junior season as the projected leader of the team and is projected to take another leap forward in his development. After averaging 3.7 points per game on 36/34 shooting splits, Perry took a massive leap forward as a sophomore, as he averaged 12.6 points per game on 43/39 shooting splits.
Perry also stepped up as a defender and would take on the challenge of guarding the opposing team's best player on the perimeter. With his offensive and defensive ability, I believe that Perry can be a late first-round or early second-round draft choice if he takes another step forward for UCLA.
Joe Philon - Second-Round Pick
Philon is the highest-ranked incoming freshman in the Bruins 2026 high school class. Philon is a very explosive player, using his 6-8 size to be a very good defender while also being one of the best players in transition.
Philon is 19 years old entering his freshman season and will be an older freshman at 20 years old around the time of next year's NBA Draft. If he shows his full defensive ability and shows progress in his offensive game, Philon could be a one-and-done player and be selected in the second round.
Sergej Macura - Late Second-Round Pick
Macura transferred to UCLA from Mississippi State and is looked at as a potential starting power forward to pair with Xavier Booker in the front court. In his first year with the Bulldogs, Macura averaged five points per game while shooting 55% from the field and showed an ability to space the floor, shooting 28% from three.
Macura is also a decent post defender, like Bilodeau, and if he improves as a defender and shooter, his draft stock could rise this year. If he takes that step forward, he could be considered a second-round draft choice.
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Luke Joseph is the Beat Writer for UCLA On SI and a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he brings the latest news with insight and expertise.