Nico Iamaleava Deemed NFL Draft 'Faller' After Week 1
UCLA Bruins fans waited four long months from the moment Nico Iamaleava made his move to Westwood to see his debut in the blue and gold.
The result? Flat.
Although a plethora of problems overshadowed Iamaleava's performance in UCLA's 43-10 dud against Utah to open the season, more and more (over)reactions came in the ensuing days regarding the signal-caller's season outlook. Including how he projects in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Going into the season, Iamaleava was a prime prospect in next year's pro draft. After his showing against the Utes, NFL Writer for Sports Illustrated Daniel Flick sees his draft stock fall plenty:
"You’re forgiven if you missed, or didn’t bother checking, Iamaleava’s UCLA debut. He’d likely prefer you didn’t catch it. After a dramatic spring marked by his well-documented transfer from Tennessee, Iamaleava went only 11-of-22 passing for 136 yards, one touchdown and an interception while adding 47 rushing yards against Utah. The 6' 6", 215-pound Iamaleava, who’s known for his strong arm, didn’t complete a pass beyond 20 yards, and he took four sacks. Iamaleava, who entered the season in the top 10 of Sports Illustrated’s quarterback rankings, had a forgettable first start."
Iamaleava revealed prior to the season that, should he have a quality season, he'd enter his name into the NFL Draft. There's still a lot of season left, meaning the former five-star quarterback has enough time to recover from his Week 1 blunder.
Iamaleava Harboring Blame For Brutal UCLA Loss
As a quarterback and leader of a team, it's not to blame yourself following a loss and performance like the one UCLA's Nico Iamaleava had against Utah.
But Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster came to his quarterback's defense, assuring him that it wasn't all on his shoulders.
"He's just a gamer," Foster said on how he's seen Iamaleava respond to his brutal performance against the Utes. "Nico's somebody that, as soon as he looked at me, he's like, 'It's on me,' and I had to let him know that it's not one-on-11. That's just the kind of competitor he is. He's going to take full responsibility and full blame for everything.
"But we've got to let him know that, 'You do have people here that are playing with you.' It's the ultimate team game and everybody has to do their part to get the victory."
