Nico Iamaleava’s Week 6 Showing Shakes Up NFL Draft Outlook
The UCLA Bruins (1-4, 1-1 Big Ten) and Nico Iamaleava shook the college football landscape once again this week, but not for the same reasons it had the four weeks prior.
The redshirt sophomore led his Bruins to an improbable 42-37 upset over the then-No. 7-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions in the Rose Bowl.
Iamaleava had one of the best games of his career. Before the win, his season — along with UCLA's — was looking bleak. After the upset, conversations around Iamaleava's draft stock are starting to pick up more speed.
ESPN tackled some draft stock risers and fallers following week 6 of the season, and Iamaleava, of course, was the headliner. Here's what the national media conglomerate had to say about the Bruins' signal-caller:
"Iamaleava had a rough start to the season. Though his first four games, the Tennessee transfer ranked 78th in QBR in the country (54.4). Then Saturday, against by far the team's best opponent of the season, Iamaleava looked like a different quarterback (97.4 QBR). He finished 17-of-24 for 166 passing yards and two touchdown passes, and Iamaleava made multiple impressive throws against the stingy Nittany Lions defense. His rushing ability was the real separator between the first four games and Week 6, though. Iamaleava kept drives alive with his legs, generating explosive plays and ultimately gaining another 128 yards and three more scores on the ground (16 carries).
"So what does it all mean for his draft stock? At 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds, Iamaleava has dual-threat traits and a big arm, but he needs time. He's still just a redshirt sophomore. He has 19 career starts, and he is still inconsistent with accuracy and decision-making. I don't expect Iamaleava to declare for the 2026 draft. I'd put him in the Day 3 conversation right now for next year, but it makes sense for him to keep developing before entering the 2027 or even 2028 class."
Iamaleava's Week 6 Grade
The Bruins needed all of Iamaleava's 294 total yards and five total touchdowns. His 156.4 passer rating and 97.4 ESPN QBR were each of Iamaleava's highest ratings of the season.
If the Bruins can turn around the season, as steep a climb as it may be, not only will they look back at this win against one of the nation's top teams at the time, but they'll also coin Iamaleava's performance as the turning point.
Before this game, the highest grade we've given the Bruins' star quarterback was a B- for his second-half efforts against UNLV. Iamaleava exceeded even that half by far, for a sustained performance all game.
For Iamaleava's big game against Penn State, we give him an A-.
