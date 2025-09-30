Nico Iamaleava Ranked Among Season’s Biggest Transfer Busts
The UCLA Bruins haven't nearly had the season the program, fans and much of the national media thought they would have.
Winless through four games with ever-increasing chances of finishing the season 0-12, a ton of blame can be thrown around. And many are centering on the Bruins' star transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
He has, quite simply, underperformed in every game thus far. CBS Sports' Cameron Salerno ranked transfer quarterbacks through September, and Iamaleava headlined the most disappointing newcomers this year.
"Iamaleava was expected to bring new life into UCLA's program after an ugly exit from Tennessee," Salerno wrote. "The Bruins already had a transfer quarterback in place (Joey Aguilar) before pushing all their chips to the table to go all-in on Iamaleava.
"The results, thus far, haven't returned the investment the Bruins hoped for. UCLA is the only team in the FBS that hasn't led in a game this season.
"Iamaleava, as pointed out earlier, isn't fully to blame. He is getting pressured at one of the highest rates in the FBS and has been sacked nine times in four games. Still, he hasn't been able to uplift a program that needed star power at the position. There's not much sugarcoating four touchdowns to three interceptions and a QBR that ranks No. 76 nationally."
Iamaleava's most recent game, despite being uninspiring overall, was actually one of his best this season. Still, it wasn't enough.
Grading Nico Iamaleava's Week 5 UCLA Performance
Blame can be tossed around in many directions for the calamity that this season turned out to be. Some can even be thrown in Nico Iamaleava's direction... but not a whole lot of it.
Iamaleava, who stunned the college football landscape when he transferred to Westwood from Tennessee after last season, simply hasn't been as good as advertised through four weeks of the season.
And Saturday's 17-14 loss to Northwestern was another typical performance for the star signal-caller this season.
Iamaleava had a decent game, finishing with 180 yards and a passing touchdown on 19-of-27 passing completions. He also led the Bruins on the ground with 65 rushing yards on 14 attempts. But there just wasn't a commanding sense that he was ever able to take control of the game. Maybe that isn't his fault, though.
He can't go more than two snaps without being pressured. The offensive line remains abysmal -- not to mention the frequent false start penalties at crucial, momentous points in offensive drives. UCLA receivers often fail to create separation, leaving Iamaleava to have to scramble for anything, and by that point, the opposing defense already has him surrounded.
Iamaleava's Grade
Iamaleava doesn't deserve all the blame, but he certainly hasn't been the perfect quarterback.
He did, however, perform a lot better than against New Mexico (which was the lowest grade we've given him this season at a D+). Saturday was also the first game he didn't throw an interception on a crucial drive of the game.
With all those factors in mind, we give Nico Iamaleava's Week 5 performance against the Wildcats a C+ grade.
