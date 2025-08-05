Iamaleava Selected to Prestigious Award Watch List
UCLA Bruins transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava has been named to the exclusive 45-player Walter Camp 2025 Player of the Year Watch List, the Walter Camp Football Foundation and UCLA Athletics announced Monday.
This is the second award watch list Iamaleava has been added to this preseason, along with the Maxwell Award Watch List.
UCLA Athletics detailed in its statement announcing Iamaleava's addition to the list, UCLA's history with the award, and how the redshirt sophomore go here:
"Iamaleava becomes the first Bruin to appear on the preseason Walter Camp watch list since quarterback Josh Rosen in 2017. More recently, Bruin defensive end Laiatu Latu (at UCLA 2022-23) was a semifinalist for the Camp Award in 2023 before being selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft by Indianapolis.
"This is the second preseason watch list that Iamaleava has been selected to in the leadup to the 2024 campaign, as he was earlier tabbed to the Maxwell Award Watch List (most outstanding college football player).
"Iamaleava, a native of Long Beach, Calif., returns home after spending two seasons at Tennessee where he led the Volunteers to a 11-3 record as the starting quarterback and a College Football Playoff appearance in 2024. Iamaleava finished last season completing 213-of-334 passes (63.8%) for 2,616 yards (201.2 yards per game) and nine touchdowns with five interceptions. He totaled 299-plus yards of total offense in three contests against UT-Chattanooga (320), Kentucky (306) and Vanderbilt (299). A master of the deep ball, Iamaleava ranked second in the Southeastern Conference with six 50-plus-yard completions last season.
"In 2023, Iamaleava played in five games and served as Tennessee's backup quarterback as a true freshman. Iamaleava shined in his first career start versus Iowa in the 2024 Citrus Bowl, accounting for 178 yards of total offense and four touchdowns to earn MVP honors.
"The 2025 Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list will be narrowed to 10 semi-finalists in early November, and three finalists will be announced in early December. The winner of the Walter Camp Award will be announced on ESPN's College Football Awards Show on Dec. 12."
Iamaleava Has Eyes on Next Level
"This is a year where I'm really trying to get out after," Iamaleava said of his aspirations for the NFL. "I'm going to give my all to UCLA and, you know, if I have the year I want, I want to get out."
Naturally, the UCLA signal-caller is the Bruins' most sought-after prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.
All Access Football writer Ric Serritella listed Iamaleava atop UCLA's top-10 draft prospects ahead of the season. Here's what he had to say:
"No player caused more headlines this offseason than Iamaleava, who is expected to be the straw that stirs the drink in Westwood. After a much scrutinized departure from Tennessee, there was a heated race for his services and deservedly so. The five-star recruit possesses all the physical tools of a franchise signal-caller.
"That is due to the howitzer of an arm that Iamaleava owns. In fact, he tossed some of the prettiest deep balls in all of college football last season. He combines great arm strength with superb scrambling ability, able to avoid the rush and extend plays in the pocket. Iamaleava had always been known as a quiet, hard worker and one of the smartest players during his time in Knoxville. Another favorable characteristic is his ability to stay calm under pressure.
"Entering 2025, Iamaleava will transition to a new school and scheme but his ceiling remains as high as ever. There is room for improvement to refine some of his mechanics and become a more consistent performer. The Cali native caught some criticism for his streaky play against SEC competition, so NFL scouts will be monitoring how he fares against top 25 foes. Should Iamaleava fulfill expectations, he could be one and done in LA."
