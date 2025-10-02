Inside Look: UCLA’s Offense Under Jerry Neuheisel
UCLA football will once again be taking a new form going into Saturday's Rose Bowl clash against the No. 7-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions under new offensive play-caller Jerry Neuheisel.
Neuheisel, son of former Bruins head coach Rick Neuheisel and former UCLA quarterback, was named the Bruins' offensive play-caller following the team's mutual split with offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri.
During Wednesday's media availability, interim head coach Tim Skipper spoke on Sunseri and Neuheisel for the first time since the news broke, and detailed what UCLA's offense is going to look like on Saturday with the tight ends coach calling plays.
"I don't want to get too technical, we gotta play this game here Saturday," Skipper said. "But a lot of energy. Just getting the ball to the playmakers. That's the big thing, and trying to be creative doing it. But he coaches with a lot of energy and passion. You can hear him out there, and he's directing traffic.
"So, just like the quarterback that he was, pretty natural for him and I'm excited to watch it go. I don't want to get into particulars of what exactly we're doing, but he's doing a good job."
UCLA's offense needs the holt of energy. Under Sunseri, the Bruins were only averaging 14.2 points and 321.2 yards per game to this point in the season, ranking near the bottom of all of college football.
Alongside UCLA's struggling defense, the Bruins have gone down big in each of their four losses because of the offense's inability to produce early.
UCLA is in the process of adding former offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone to the staff as an offensive analyst. Mazzone was the Bruins' OC when Neuheisel donned the blue and gold.
Interim head coach Tim Skipper made a similar move, bringing in Kevin Coyle as the Bruins' defensive analyst after Malloe and the program mutually agreed to part ways.
Much of UCLA's offensive shortcomings this season have been self-inflicted. Following their 17-14 loss against Northwestern on Saturday, Iamaleava voiced some frustration.
Iamaleava Voices Frustration With Costly Errors
Down to 0-4 (0-1 in the Big Ten) after an abysmal 17-14 loss to Northwestern on Saturday, many, if not all, of the Bruins' losses have been self-inflicted (except their 43-10 shellacking against Utah).
Defensive shortcomings, penalties and quarterback pressure have been the two glaring issues in UCLA's early season. The offensive penalties especially come at crucial times in Bruins' drives, just as Iamaleava and his offense are starting to capture any momentum.
In UCLA's last drive on Saturday, while down three against to Wildcats, Iamaleava rushed for four yards, then threw for nine, and then was sacked for seven, then an offensive false start was called for five, leaving the Bruins with no time left to do anything.
“First half started off slow with penalties on both sides of the ball," Iamaleava said postgame. "It didn’t help us out at all. In critical moments we had penalties. It’s getting to a point where I’m repeating myself every week. We’ve got to fix it. It’s on the players. It’s on our discipline. We’ve got to rely on that in critical moments.”
The Bruins' remaining schedule is only going to get more difficult. Northwestern was one of, if not the only chance to notch a win on the season.
