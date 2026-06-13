Three UCLA Offensive Pillars Under Monumental Pressure Ahead of Big Ten Campaign

UCLA football will look very different from last year's team.

Bob Chesney is the new head coach of the Bruins and has been tasked with restoring respectability to the program. Chesney would bring in both his offensive and defensive coordinators from James Madison to Westwood, and others to fill out his staff.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chesney has completely overhauled the roster, bringing in 45 total players, and has the 11th-ranked transfer portal class according to Rivals transfer rankings. Chesney was also able to retain key players from last year's team, whom Chesney wanted to keep for the 2026 season.

With all the moves on the roster, let's look at the three players on the team who are under the most pressure for the Bruins.

QB Nico Iamaleava

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Iamaleava is now a full year into his tenure with the Bruins after his public departure from Tennessee, and his first year did not go as planned. Iamaleava finished last season with 1,928 yards passing on 64% completion with 13 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. He would find success on the ground as he posted a team-high 505 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Iamaleava was a highly touted player coming out of high school, but just did not live up to expectations with both the Bruins and the Vols. With Bob Chesney as the new head coach, he will hopefully resurrect his career, as he now has a coach who can help him succeed.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Throughout the offseason, Iamaleava has been viewed as a player who could jump into the top QB spot in the 2027 NFL draft. For that to happen, he will need to produce at a higher level. Luckily for him, Chesney went out into the portal and got weapons. Now there are fewer excuses for him not to produce at a high level.

WR Mikey Matthews

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies safety Rahshawn Clark (2) forces a fumble by UCLA Bruins wide receiver Mikey Matthews (7) during the first half the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Matthews is now entering his senior year and his second season with the Bruins after transferring from Cal last offseason. In his first year, Matthews finished the season with the second-most receiving yards (364) and two touchdowns.

Matthews is now the only receiver from last year's team to be on the Bruins for the 2026 season. While he brings leadership and experience, he is projected to be the wide receiver three on the depth chart, and there are plenty of players, whether freshmen or through the portal, who will want his spot. If he doesn't have a good senior season, he could be moved down the depth chart in order to put the Bruins in a position to win games.

RB Wayne Knight

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Knight is the only player who came to UCLA through the transfer portal this offseason and followed Bob Chesney from James Madison. Last season, Knight established himself as one of the better running backs in college football, recording 207 carries for 1,373 rushing yards (7th in the nation) and 9 touchdowns.

UCLA’s running back room was almost non-existent last year, as the leading rusher was Jalen Berger with 364 yards on 81 carries and two touchdowns. Knight needs to produce as a running game is a quarterback's best friend and will add another weapon on the offensive side of the ball.