Bruins’ New Offensive Play-Caller Has Tim Skipper Buzzing
In a season full of disappointment and coaching turnover, the UCLA Bruins have a new offensive play-caller -- former Bruins quarterback and current tight ends coach Jerry Neuheisel.
The promotion comes amidst the mutually parting of ways between the program and offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri. Neuheisel, son of former Bruins head coach Rick Neuheisel, has always aspired to grow within the UCLA program.
Interim head coach Tim Skipper was buzzing about the young coach and introduced him during Wednesday's media availability.
"Coach Neuheisel will now be the play-caller," Skipper said. "He's another coach's kid. He played quarterback, he's coached receivers, and he's coached tight end. So he has a full-rounded professional development for him to be a good play-caller. And I'm excited to watch him do his things. He's paid his dues and he's ready to go for that."
Players have responded well to Neuheisel, dating back to training camp in Costa Mesa. During one of former head coach DeShaun Foster's raved "brotherhood meetings," Neuheisel's story stuck with players and coaches and made its way out of camp.
Neuheisel's Story Left Foster, Players Stunned
Foster in August's camp explained what these "brotherhood meetings" were.
"Just a way for everybody to get to know the new coaches and my story, and why we are coaching," Foster said during a camp media availability. "What my playing 'why?' was. We just went through everything and each coach got up there and was able to just tell their story. I learned a lot of stuff, even from Jerry Neuheisel, some things I didn't know about his football career and everything even though I was here for it."
What story did Neuheisel share?
"Just the situation of how he felt after the Texas game, coming in and leading the team to victory," Foster shared. "And kind of being nervous for another opportunity to happen, of not being as successful the next time. That was huge because you never would have thought that of Jerry with how he is as a person."
The game Foster is talking about dates back to Sept. 13, 2014, when Neuheisel came in for injured starting quarterback Brett Hundley and led the Bruins to a 20-17 comeback win against the Texas Longhorns in AT&T Stadium in Dallas. He threw for two touchdowns, 178 yards and completed 23 of 30 passes en route to the win.
Neuheisel's first game as UCLA's play-caller will be a tough one. The Bruins host No. 7 Penn State in the Rose Bowl on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PT.
