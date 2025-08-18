This UCLA Coach's Story Left Foster, Players Stunned
DeShaun Foster and his UCLA Bruins went through major team bonding during the two weeks of fall camp in Costa Mesa, much of which included nightly "brotherhood meetings," where coaches would share impactful stories about their football journeys.
One of the more impactful stories from the camp was of tight end coach Jerry Neuheisel, a former Bruins quarterback. Even Foster was surprised to learn something new about someone he's known for years.
"Just a way for everybody to get to know the new coaches and my story, and why we are coaching," Foster said during Saturday's media availability. "What my playing 'why?' was. We just went through everything and each coach got up there and was able to just tell their story. I learned a lot of stuff, even from Jerry Neuheisel, some things I didn't know about his football career and everything even though I was here for it."
What story did Neuheisel share?
"Just the situation of how he felt after the Texas game, coming in and leading the team to victory," Foster shared. "And kind of being nervous for another opportunity to happen, of not being as successful the next time. That was huge because you never would have thought that of Jerry with how he is as a person."
The game Foster is talking about dates back to Sept. 13, 2014, when Neuheisel came in for injured starting quarterback Brett Hundley and led the Bruins to a 20-17 comeback win against the Texas Longhorns in AT&T Stadium in Dallas. He threw for two touchdowns, 178 yards and completed 23 of 30 passes en route to the win.
Foster Got Everything and More from Costa Mesa
Foster, whose idea it was to take camp off campus, was pleased with how his team came out of it.
"Yeah, most definitely," Foster said on whether he got everything he wanted out of their stay. "I just feel like the team has come together. We really wanted to use this time to just get away and regroup. Losing as many people as I lost last year, just seniors, was 42, and then bringing in a whole new team, I wanted us to really come together and I think we did that."
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.