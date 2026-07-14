UCLA Offers Stellar 4-Star 2027 Point Guard

We are in the middle of the college basketball offseason, and UCLA has its roster set for the upcoming season.

UCLA had a disappointing season last year, despite being the 12th-ranked team in the preseason and a contender to win the Big Ten. However, they would finish the season with a 24-12 record and be a 7-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins lost a key player when their leading scorer, Tyler Bilodeau, was drafted by the Brooklyn Nets. The Bruins also lost players such as Donovan Dent and Skyy Clark, and without them, Cronin went into the portal and brought in players like Azavier Robinson, Jaylen Petty, Sergej Macura, and Filip Jovic.

Cronin has also been active recently in recruiting overseas and high school players, bringing in Joe Philon, Nikola Kusturica , Javonte Floyd, and Gunars Grinvalds to fill out the roster.

Blessed and Honored to receive an offer from UCLA!!! #AGTG pic.twitter.com/yvJCbYPTxV — Antonio Pemberton (@AJPemberton_19) July 13, 2026

With the roster filled out, Mick Cronin has begun to focus on the 2027 high school class and has recently offered 2027 high school point guard Antonio Pemberton, he announced on his social media.

Antonio Pemberton as a Prospect

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pemberton is a highly touted 4-star prospect in the 2027 high school class, per 247Sports. The 6-1 point guard from Methuen, Massachusetts, just finished his junior season at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, as he was just named Gatorade Player of the Year in New Hampshire.

Pemberton has been receiving many offers from schools this week, including Michigan State, Kansas, and South Carolina, as well as offers from Alabama, Georgia Tech, and Auburn back in June.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pemberton is a three-level scorer who plays with pace. Pemberton gets downhill and finishes through traffic, has a nice midrange pull-up, and has range beyond the arc. During his time at the Adidas 3SSB Championships, he was the leading scorer at the U17 level, averaging 28 points per game.

What a Commitment Would Mean for Cronin

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after being called for a technical against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mick Cronin has not yet landed his first commitment from the 2027 high school class, and a commitment from Pemberton would be huge for UCLA.

Trent Perry could leave UCLA with a good season next year, and if that happens, the Bruins will need a leading scorer. Pemberton can come in right away, and while it would be ideal for him to be the leading scorer, he can still score 10 points per game as a freshman.

Montverde Academy Eagles forward Joe Philon (1) shoots the ball as Gillion Academy Lions center Marcis Ponder (11) guards him during the second quarter of a City of Palms Classic Signature Series game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cronin is getting to him slightly late in his recruitment, but if he can get him on an official visit as soon as possible, the Bruins would be squarely in the mix for a commitment.