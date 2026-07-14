UCLA Offers Stellar 4-Star 2027 Point Guard
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We are in the middle of the college basketball offseason, and UCLA has its roster set for the upcoming season.
UCLA had a disappointing season last year, despite being the 12th-ranked team in the preseason and a contender to win the Big Ten. However, they would finish the season with a 24-12 record and be a 7-seed in the NCAA Tournament.
The Bruins lost a key player when their leading scorer, Tyler Bilodeau, was drafted by the Brooklyn Nets. The Bruins also lost players such as Donovan Dent and Skyy Clark, and without them, Cronin went into the portal and brought in players like Azavier Robinson, Jaylen Petty, Sergej Macura, and Filip Jovic.
Cronin has also been active recently in recruiting overseas and high school players, bringing in Joe Philon, Nikola Kusturica, Javonte Floyd, and Gunars Grinvalds to fill out the roster.
With the roster filled out, Mick Cronin has begun to focus on the 2027 high school class and has recently offered 2027 high school point guard Antonio Pemberton, he announced on his social media.
Antonio Pemberton as a Prospect
Pemberton is a highly touted 4-star prospect in the 2027 high school class, per 247Sports. The 6-1 point guard from Methuen, Massachusetts, just finished his junior season at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, as he was just named Gatorade Player of the Year in New Hampshire.
Pemberton has been receiving many offers from schools this week, including Michigan State, Kansas, and South Carolina, as well as offers from Alabama, Georgia Tech, and Auburn back in June.
Pemberton is a three-level scorer who plays with pace. Pemberton gets downhill and finishes through traffic, has a nice midrange pull-up, and has range beyond the arc. During his time at the Adidas 3SSB Championships, he was the leading scorer at the U17 level, averaging 28 points per game.
What a Commitment Would Mean for Cronin
Mick Cronin has not yet landed his first commitment from the 2027 high school class, and a commitment from Pemberton would be huge for UCLA.
Trent Perry could leave UCLA with a good season next year, and if that happens, the Bruins will need a leading scorer. Pemberton can come in right away, and while it would be ideal for him to be the leading scorer, he can still score 10 points per game as a freshman.
Cronin is getting to him slightly late in his recruitment, but if he can get him on an official visit as soon as possible, the Bruins would be squarely in the mix for a commitment.
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Luke Joseph is the Beat Writer for UCLA On SI and a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he brings the latest news with insight and expertise.