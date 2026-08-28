One Position Chesney Still Needs To Figure Out for UCLA

We’ve heard from the UCLA staff about the wide receiver room and the running backs, but there has been little talk of the tight ends.

The Bruins have a talented pair of tight ends this season, but who the starter is has yet to be officially announced, and it could be dependent on the type of team UCLA wants to be this season.

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats tight end Brayden Loftin (87) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The starting tight end spot seems like it should be coming down to a two-man race between both transfer tight ends, Josh Phifer and Brayden Loftin.

James Madison Connection Is Important

Phifer comes from James Madison, and that connection may very well vault him into the starting lineup, as he has a connection with many guys on the offensive line, as well as the likely starter in the backfield, Wayne Knight.

Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; James Madison Dukes tight end Taylor Thompson (17) reacts with tight end Josh Phifer (89) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Phifer profiles as more of a blocking tight end, but when speaking to the media , he mentioned that his receiving game should open up this season:

“I've been catching a lot more balls in practice. I feel the connection with Nico [Iamaleava], and you know I'm gonna run block my a** off. So I think that'll open up some passes for me.”

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Brayden Loftin (85) gestures during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other hand, Kansas State transfer Brayden Loftin already profiles as a receiving tight end, and he could have his big breakout season with the Bruins after only putting together 180 total receiving yards in the past two seasons at Kansas State.

The decision on the starter could ultimately come down to what kind of offensive identity Chesney chooses. A run-heavy offense would likely favor Phifer as the lead tight end, while a pass-heavy offense would likely fall more in favor of Loftin.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Which Way Does Chesney Lean?

As it stands, I would guess that Chesney and this Bruins' offensive roster profile more like a run-heavy team. That said, I believe Phifer will get the nod as the starter, at least for the Week One game against Cal.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes tight end Josh Phifer (89) rushes as Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (54) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Phifer’s prowess as a run blocker and his chemistry that has been developed with the backfield and the offensive line are presumably too good to pass up and should land him the starting role to kick off the season.

Tight end is only one of many depth chart choices that Chesney and his staff will have to decide before the week’s end. As the start of the college football season begins, many of the questions surrounding this Bruins team should finally be answered.