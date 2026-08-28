One Position Chesney Still Needs To Figure Out for UCLA
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We’ve heard from the UCLA staff about the wide receiver room and the running backs, but there has been little talk of the tight ends.
The Bruins have a talented pair of tight ends this season, but who the starter is has yet to be officially announced, and it could be dependent on the type of team UCLA wants to be this season.
The starting tight end spot seems like it should be coming down to a two-man race between both transfer tight ends, Josh Phifer and Brayden Loftin.
James Madison Connection Is Important
Phifer comes from James Madison, and that connection may very well vault him into the starting lineup, as he has a connection with many guys on the offensive line, as well as the likely starter in the backfield, Wayne Knight.
Phifer profiles as more of a blocking tight end, but when speaking to the media, he mentioned that his receiving game should open up this season:
“I've been catching a lot more balls in practice. I feel the connection with Nico [Iamaleava], and you know I'm gonna run block my a** off. So I think that'll open up some passes for me.”
On the other hand, Kansas State transfer Brayden Loftin already profiles as a receiving tight end, and he could have his big breakout season with the Bruins after only putting together 180 total receiving yards in the past two seasons at Kansas State.
The decision on the starter could ultimately come down to what kind of offensive identity Chesney chooses. A run-heavy offense would likely favor Phifer as the lead tight end, while a pass-heavy offense would likely fall more in favor of Loftin.
Which Way Does Chesney Lean?
As it stands, I would guess that Chesney and this Bruins' offensive roster profile more like a run-heavy team. That said, I believe Phifer will get the nod as the starter, at least for the Week One game against Cal.
Phifer’s prowess as a run blocker and his chemistry that has been developed with the backfield and the offensive line are presumably too good to pass up and should land him the starting role to kick off the season.
Tight end is only one of many depth chart choices that Chesney and his staff will have to decide before the week’s end. As the start of the college football season begins, many of the questions surrounding this Bruins team should finally be answered.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.