One Question Every UCLA Freshmen Must Answer in Training Camp

UCLA has undergone many changes on the roster and coaching staff, with 42 incoming transfers and another 20 incoming freshmen.

UCLA might not have the highest-ranked incoming freshman class in 2026, ranked 16th in the Big Ten per Rivals, just ahead of Wisconsin and Nebraska. Even while the Bruins had the 16th-ranked class, there are still some incoming freshmen who could make an impact on the team next season.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With that in mind, here is one question each freshman must answer as the Bruins head into fall camp.

Kenneth Moore

The St. Mary’s Kenneth Moore iii, right, evades Junipero Serra’s Jace Peavey during the CIF NorCal Div. 2 football final at St. Mary’s Sanguinetti Field in Stockton on Dec. 5, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Can he overcome a loaded receiver room?

Moore is the highest-ranked player in the class at 413th nationally and the 63rd-ranked wide receiver in the class. The Bruins completely rebuilt the receiver room, making it difficult for him to be impactful, even with his talent.

Camden Jensen

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Football head coach Bob Chesney speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can he become the backup tight end?

UCLA has a very thin tight end room entering next season, with Josh Phifer and Brayden Loftin fighting for the starting spot. With a good camp, Jensen could be in contention for being named the backup.

Quinn Buckey

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Football head coach Bob Chesney speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Buckey be ready for playing tackle?

The Bruins' offensive line will be much better than last season, with plenty of new additions. For incoming freshmen, it's difficult to adjust to college athletes, and he might have to bulk up to stay at tackle.

Cooper Javorsky

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy (left) and women's basketball coach Cori Close call plays during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Javorsky be on the right side or the left side?

Javorsky is one of the top inside offensive linemen in the class for UCLA, and while he played right guard, will he be able to slot at left with the uncertainty behind Eugene Brooks?

Marcus Almada

Tabor Academy's Marcus Almada takes a water break against Milton Academy during a game on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Can Almada add more to his game?

Almada is one of the top defensive linemen in the class, but is an extremely raw prospect who will need to develop further and not rely solely on pure athleticism.

Michael McDonald

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Could McDonald move to tackle?

McDonald is listed as an interior lineman, but at 6-6 and 330 pounds, he might be better suited for tackle in the long run.

Logan Hirou

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Karson Cox (33) is tackled by defensive back Logan Hirou (35)during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Hirou play free or strong safety?

Hirou is a very skilled safety and can play both in the box and as a free safety. For him next year, he and the coaching staff need to figure out where he best fits in the secondary.

CJ Lavender

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Cole Martin (4) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Does Lavender have any shot to play?

Lavender is a very skilled free safety, but the Bruins have the secondary set for next year. Will he be ok with not seeing the field and watching from the sidelines?

Malaki Soliai-Tui

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Could he become a third-string linebacker?

Soliai-Tui is a player who definitely rises the depth chart and someone who I predict will have a good camp. He is very versatile, and, given his lack of certainty at third-string linebacker, he could make an impact.

Matthew Muasau

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Matthew Muasau (57) and defensive backs Osiris Gilbert (18) and Cole Martin (4) tackle receiver Jonah Smith (24) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Muasau make an impact on special teams to see time at linebacker?

Muasau is not highly ranked, but with his athleticism, a good special-teams performance could lead to time at linebacker.

Major Pride

UCLA's Mikey Matthews, right, catches a pass as Michigan State's Dontavius Nash defends during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Could Pride bulk up to be a red zone threat?

Pride is a very tall wide receiver at 6-3 but weighs only 190 pounds. Pride will need to gain more weight; given his height, he could be a player to throw to in the red zone.

Michael Price

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Could Price move to tackle?

Just like McDonald, Price is listed as an interior lineman; however, he is 6-5 and could play some snaps at tackle.

Gavin Blum

Oct 4, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) runs the ball as Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Maxwell Roy (93) makes the tackle during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will he be able to stop the run in the Big Ten?

Blum is the first JUCO transfer and was great at stopping the run, recording 10 tackles for loss. Now the question is whether he can stay that dominant in the Big Ten.

Giancarlo Cereghino

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Could Cereghino challenge as the backup long snapper?

Salem Abdul-Wahab played in all 12 games for UCLA last year and will start this year. That leaves redshirt freshman Halakilangi Muagututi’a as the only other longsnapper on the roster.

Jayden Fox

UCLA's Jaivian Thomas, right, scores a touchdown on a run as Michigan State's Wayne Matthews III closes in during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Could Fox potentially return kicks?

The running back room is all set, and with that in mind, to see the field, Fox will have to be ready to take snaps as a kick or punt returner.

James Moffat

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Hall Schmidt (65) defends against defensive lineman Sahir West (15) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Could Moffat move to the edge?

Moffat is very athletic for his size at 6-4 and 255 pounds. Given his size, he could move to the edge and become an edge rusher for next year.

DJ Bordeaux

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Could Bordeaux overtake Madden Iamaleava as the third-string QB?

Behind starter Nico Iamaleava is backup transfer QB Ty Dieffenbach. That leaves Bordeaux and Iamaleava’s brother Madden to battle for the third-string spot.

Markus Kier

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Could Kier also return kicks?

Kier is a very fast receiver, and despite being 6-2, he is very quick and agile. He is a player who could also challenge for the kick returner role next season.

Lucas Hickey

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall view of helmets at the line of scrimmage as UCLA Bruins center Riley Robell (50) snaps the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Could Hickey move to center?

Hickey isn't huge at 6-3, and while he played mostly at guard throughout high school, a move to center might benefit him in the long run.

Zaheer Young

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Could Young be a quality backup?

Young was stellar at Diablo Valley College, and while the Bruins have their starting offensive line ready for next season, Young could be a reliable backup if someone were to go down with an injury.