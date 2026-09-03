One Stat Could Decide UCLA’s Frontcourt Minutes Battle

Within UCLA’s new lineup, several transfers will see changes in their responsibilities. Of those players, Trent Perry’s is seemingly the most obvious, as he will step into the role that was held by Donovan Dent last season.

But Perry isn’t the only Bruin whose new role could have a major impact on UCLA’s season. In the frontcourt, there are players whose change of scenery could grant them a much better season in Westwood than they had at their respective previous schools.

Filip Jovic and Sergej Macura Could Compete for Minutes

Auburn Tigers forward Filip Jovic (38) looses the ball Sunday, April 5, 2026, during the NIT men's basketball championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While both Filip Jovic and Sergej Macura will have a role in the rotation similar to their last stops, their responsibilities could be very different. One of the pain points for this UCLA frontcourt is the lack of height, and with that comes the potential lack of rebounding.

Starting center Xavier Booker, unfortunately, is not the greatest rebounder by the numbers, as he only managed to average 3.5 rebounds per game last season, despite being 6’11. With both Jovic and Macura hovering around 6’9, the minutes the two are competing for could ultimately come down to which player can better position themselves on the court to grab some much-needed boards.

Florida forward Alex Condon (21) drives on Mississippi State forward Sergej MacUra (11) during the second half of an NCAA mens basketball game at Steven C. O'Connell Center Exactek arena in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last season, Jovic grabbed 4.0 rebounds while averaging 18.2 minutes per game, and Macura had roughly the same number of minutes at 18.5 per game with 4.8 rebounds. Even though they’ll likely be shorter than their competition, they’ll need to learn to position themselves in a way that they have a chance at grabbing rebounds.

Reliability in the Rebound Game

If Xavier Booker is lacking in that area, Cronin will need someone reliable who can come into the game and provide value for the team. Eric Dailey Jr. has shown he can be an asset on the boards, leading the team last season with 5.8 rebounds per game. Overall, the team has a way to go if they want to be at least decent in that aspect in 2026-27.

Auburn Tigers forward Filip Jović (38) dunks the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Jackson State Tigers at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. Auburn Tigers defeated Jackson State Tigers 112-66. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In terms of scoring, it seems like Jovic may have the better upside, as he scored more often and at a more effective rate. If he can out-rebound Macura, then it could be a no-brainer as to who gets on the court more often.

As it stands, that UCLA frontcourt rotation is still foggy, and there’s real potential we could see a rotation of three or more players in one position.