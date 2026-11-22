Hopefully, Wednesday night was a reality check for the UCLA Bruins. Mick Cronin's team nearly suffered a catastrophic loss to California State Fullerton.

Despite escaping with a 75-71 win, the Bruins learned several lessons in this game, including not taking these non-conference games for granted. It can be very easy for these blue-blood programs to overlook inferior opponents, but this specific contest proved you can be beaten on any given night if you're not at your best.

UCLA has an opportunity to prove it has learned from that experience when it hosts Delaware on Sunday. The Fightin' Blue Hens are another team that can spread teams out on the perimeter. Delaware shoots 40.1% from three-point range, ranking 28th in the country. With that in mind, here are three players UCLA must account for in this contest.

Chuck Bailey III

The Bruins keep finding themselves posed up against strong guard play. That was evident on Wednesday night, and they'll have their hands full defending Bailey III. Entering this matchup, the 6-foot-4, 216-pound guard is averaging 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting 50% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc.

Bailey III is the clear go-to option offensively for Delaware, and rightfully so. You could say his scoring output is inflated based on the high volume of shot attempts, but he doesn't waste possessions, as reflected in his field goal percentage. His ability to score at a high clip at his size creates a daunting task for any opposing team to defend. Because of that, I anticipate Cronin to deploy double teams and have either Trent Perry or Jaylen Petty pick up Bailey full court.

DeShawn Harris-Smith

The Bruins won't have to worry about Harris-Smith on the perimeter, as the 6-foot-5, 224-pound guard has attempted only seven three-pointers all season. That said, Harris-Smith fills up the stat sheet, averaging 7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. UCLA's on-ball pressure tends to overwhelm opposing guards, but that's unlikely to affect the senior guard.

Nov 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) talks to guard Trent Perry (0) during the first half against the Cal St. Fullerton Titans at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Additionally, Harris-Smith is coming off a 29-point, 7-assist, and 6-rebound performance against Cal State Northridge. Fortunately, the Bruins have multiple options to defend the veteran guard, but it will not be an easy task to keep him completely at bay since he can impact the game in multiple facets.

Kachi Nzeh

Formidable guard play exposed UCLA earlier this week, but to compete with the No. 7-ranked team in the country, opponents need an above-average frontcourt that can hold its own.

Delaware has that luxury with Nzeh, who doesn't waste shots, is an imposing contributor on the glass, and defends at a high level. Delaware's versatility is an underrated aspect of the rotation, creating a tremendous opportunity for the Bruins to develop and improve some of their weaknesses. Nzeh will prepare UCLA for the elite forwards in the Big Ten.