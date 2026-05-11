UCLA's Path to An Improved Game Three Next Season

The Bruins are looking to improve upon their disastrous losing record from last year, which saw them end the year 3-8 and far too many disappointed fans who expected to see more.

Their first game was beyond awful , being a 30+ blowout against the Utah Utes, with few players performing well, and the second game was much better but still a loss to the UNLV Rebels.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In both games, there were players who shone, and they will need to shine again come fall in order to put the Bruins back on the map, so which players from game three of last season will be able to come back and dominate once more?

The Offensive Player of the Day Against New Mexico: Mikey Matthews

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies safety Rahshawn Clark (2) forces a fumble by UCLA Bruins wide receiver Mikey Matthews (7) during the first half the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The receiver who was often overlooked last season as Mikey Matthews ended up being one of the best players in the game, being Nico Iamaleava's best weapon on the field despite Iamaleava's struggles to be consistent.

Matthews was able to find himself a solid 67 yards on only three catches, being the spark to the offense in big catches that could have done Iamaleava some good, but simply did not in this particular game.

UCLA's Mikey Matthews, right, catches a pass as Michigan State's Dontavius Nash defends during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This season, especially with a chance against the Purdue Boilermakers in this year's game three, Matthews will need to be prepared to play the role of a deep-threat once more.

If the other team has to be wary of Matthews being halfway down the field at any given time, as well as the potent rushing attack that UCLA has been crafting up this offseason, then the offense for UCLA is poised to do great things.

The Defensive Player of the Day Against New Mexico: Cole Martin

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Matthew Muasau (57) and defensive backs Osiris Gilbert (18) and Cole Martin (4) tackle receiver Jonah Smith (24) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Out of all the players that could have been picked, the one that stood out among the players who are returning to the Bruins this year was Cole Martin, who had a great game despite being a younger player.

He was able to keep up with the likes of his teammates in Isaiah Chisom and JonJon Vaughns, with a total of two solo tackles on the day and six assisted tackles.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) catches the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Cole Martin (21) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The heat that Martin brought to the field was infectious, as multiple of his teammates somehow found ways to get as many, or more, assisted tackles as he did.

What will need to change for Martin this year is simply how much the other team has the opportunity to get a deep play, as although assisted tackles are great for the team to focus on, the solo tackles will be the difficult ones to get in deep coverage.