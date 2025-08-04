UCLA Taps into Mass. Pipeline With New 4-Star QB Offer
The UCLA Bruins officially extended an offer to four-star 2027 Marion (Mass.) Tabor Academy quarterback Peter Bourque, and this offer comes with a ton of quirks.
The most important aspect is -- the Bruins just landed Bourque's Tabor Academy class of 2026 teammates, Carter Gooden and Marcus Almada.
DeShaun Foster and his staff are diving deep into this newfound Massachusetts pipeline by going directly to recruits' teammates. Potentially landing Bourque leads us to our next quirk of the offer -- UCLA will need a new quarterback soon, as Nico Iamaleava will likely be drafted to the NFL in the next year or two.
Nonetheless, the Bruins will always be looking at strong arms and Bourque is a great place to start.
How Good is Bourque?
Andrew Ivins, director of scouting for 247Sports, evaluated the highly-touted signal-caller in April. Here's what he had to say about UCLA's latest target:
"Towering pocket passer with a live arm that has turned heads with his exit velocity, release points and ball placement. Will head to college with a little more seasoning than others after electing to reclassify and move back a year. That gained maturity constantly shows up on tape as he’s a decisive thrower that limits risks. Sees the field well and will let route concepts develop while coordinating a modern pro-style attack. Rips tight spirals to the second and third levels with ease and has proven to be extremely efficient working off play-action. Grew up playing lacrosse and those movement skills translate over to the gridiron as he will climb away from pressure and step into throws. Not one that’s afraid to embrace contact. Hasn’t faced the highest-level of competition in New England, but has delivered in key moments, which counts. Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level that can challenge defense vertically."
Bourque, like Gooden, is the No. 1-rated prospect out of his class in the state of Massachusetts. According to 247Sports, though, he is most likely to land with Penn State despite his looming decision expected to be far from close.
That's good for the Bruins, though, because it gives Gooden and Almada time to recruit their high school quarterback to Westwood, which is seemingly becoming a location for players all across the country.
