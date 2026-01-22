UCLA Players Follow Through After Cronin's Challenge

UCLA was going through it entering Tuesday night's home game against No. 4 Purdue. The Bruins had just played five road games in their last seven, returning from the Eastern timezone just two days before one of their biggest games of the season. The odds were stacked against them, yet they pulled through with their backs against the wall.



To what can UCLA attribute the suddenly revitalized effort? That would be head coach Mick Cronin, who recently called out some of his players after an uninspired road loss to Ohio State over the weekend.



"It's mental toughness, honestly," junior guard Eric Dailey Jr. said postgame. "He's not doing it to dig us. He's doing it to challenge us. When you're challenged like that publicly, you've got to respond publicly, and that's what we did tonight.



UCLA's Big Response

The biggest response came from New Mexico State transfer Donovan Dent. The senior guard is a former high school star from the Los Angeles area and averaged over 20 points and six assists at New Mexico State. It had not translated to UCLA, but after Cronin's challenge, he broke out and led the Bruins with 23 points and 13 assists while guarding Purdue superstar Braden Smith in the 69-67 upset.



"Give him credit. We don't win without how he played tonight," Cronin said of Dent after the win. "Thirteen assists, 23 points -- he got the job done."



Players respond differently when challenged by a coach, but Dent's effort was a near-perfect response. He knew his play had not lived up to expectations, so he needed to prove himself. And it happened against one of the nation's best teams.



A true floor general!



Last night the @jerseymikes Naismith Men’s College POY Watch List member, Donovan Dent dominated against the Boilermakers. He scored 23 points to go alongside a season high 13 assists. He also assisted the game winning three to seal UCLA’s win.



Photo: UCLA… pic.twitter.com/3fBmLoBEGS — Naismith Awards (@NaismithTrophy) January 21, 2026

"I think that's why they recruited me here," Dent added. "I've been in a slump for a while, but my team still believes in me. Coach Cronin challenged me so bad this week. It was what I really needed, personally, so I think I responded pretty well."



Cronin was clearly pleased with his response, and while the offensive performance was impressive on its own, the head coach was more concerned with his effort and impact overall.



Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts toward officials after not getting a foul call in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"What he did tonight, we need from him every night," Cronin continued. "You aren't going to get 23 and 13 every night, but he's all over the place defensively, giving us all he's got."



Dent was the face of this particular response for the Bruins, but the entire team has been challenged all season. Even after previous wins, Cronin has voiced his disgust with some of the team's performances. The Purdue win was a huge boost, but now, he's looking for UCLA to play that way consistently.



Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives past Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"I've been able to get teams that do that, and it's been a fight this year," Cronin said. "And it's far from over. ... You can't just play hard against Superman. We've got to play hard against Northwestern on Saturday."

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .