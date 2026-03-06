The Bruins will be rematching their rival in the USC Trojans, looking to get a clean sweep on the season after winning their first game by blowout proportions.

Almost every aspect of the game was a show for social media to watch , and UCLA will be looking to give social media another entertaining game in their rematch.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Jamarques Lawrence (10) collides with UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) doing the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

To keep up the excellence that allowed UCLA to win 82-61 , some players like Donovan Dent will need to repeat their immaculate play, and others like Eric Dailey Jr. will need to switch things up to ensure another victory.

What Must Be Kept the Same Against USC: Donovan Dent

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives to the basket as Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Braden Frager (5) tries to defend during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

To expect a breakout to repeat just because the opponent is the same is not reasonable, as Donovan Dent exploded in the rivalry's first meeting with 30 points, two rebounds, and seven assists.

His three-point shooting was a notch ahead of the pack, in which he hit five of his six shots to be almost perfect from beyond the arc on the night.

In the Bruins' rematch against the Trojans, Dent will need to heat up again so that UCLA can end the season on a high note. Furthermore, it will also be his opportunity to end his personal season on a high note.

After all, his last game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers saw him leaving with a final stat line of one rebound, eight assists, which are the positive stats, and four points: the negative stat.

If he can turn things back around against the familiar opponent and get back into his groove, not only will he end the regular season on a high note, but he will be able to enter the postseason with some momentum on his side.

What Can't Repeat Against USC: Eric Dailey Jr.

Every player has bad nights at one point or another, and against the Trojans was one of Dailey's, in which he had one assist and one point, missing all of his four field goal attempts.

To end the season on a high note, much like Dent, Dailey will simply need to figure out a way to get back into his groove.

He does have some things to repeat as well though, mainly on the defensive side of the ball, where he had two steals in the rivals first meeting.

He will need to continue that play to give the Bruins a better shot at a season finale victory, as well as their chance to enter the postseason collectively with momentum.