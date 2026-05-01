Why Macura Will Be Perfect Fit for UCLA Next Season
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UCLA was able to bring in four new transfers this offseason, but one really sticks out.
That player is Sergej Macura, a 6-foot-9 transfer from Mississippi State. Last season, he averaged 5.0 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 55.7% from the field. The numbers don’t jump off the page, but his physicality underneath the basket immediately stands out.
What Makes Macura Great
When you actually turn on the film, Macura looks like a completely different player than what the stats suggest. His ability to play through contact and get to the rim at a high level is something UCLA didn’t have last season, and it shows.
UCLA desperately needed players who could score in the paint. Too many times last season, the offense would stall because it couldn’t get easy buckets at the rim. Everything became perimeter-heavy, and teams adjusted quickly. That’s exactly where Macura comes in.
His rebounding also matters a lot more than people think. UCLA was near the bottom of the country in that category last season, and Macura’s 4.8 rebounds per game would have ranked near the top of the roster. When you factor in his limited minutes, that production becomes even more impressive.
What Macura's Role Will Look Like
It’s still unclear what the starting lineup will look like, but it’s safe to assume Macura will be competing with Filip Jovic for that power forward spot. They bring similar skill sets, but Macura might have the edge right now simply because of his experience. This is a battle to monitor this offseason.
Even if he comes off the bench, expect him to play real minutes. Mick Cronin values players who bring energy and physical defense, and that’s exactly what Macura does. His size also gives UCLA flexibility, and he could see time at center in smaller lineups if players like Xavier Booker are unable to play to expectations.
The bigger picture is that UCLA’s frontcourt is getting crowded. Macura isn’t just competing with Jovic — he’s also battling guys like Joe Philon and Brandon Williams for minutes. Still, his physical tools give him a real advantage. Even if his role is minimal, he will have a huge impact.
The bottom line is that Macura fills a major need for UCLA. They needed toughness, rebounding, and interior scoring, and they got all three with this move. This is one of the more important additions they made this offseason.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.