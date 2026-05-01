Why Macura Will Be Perfect Fit for UCLA Next Season

UCLA was able to bring in four new transfers this offseason, but one really sticks out.

That player is Sergej Macura, a 6-foot-9 transfer from Mississippi State. Last season, he averaged 5.0 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 55.7% from the field. The numbers don’t jump off the page, but his physicality underneath the basket immediately stands out.

What Makes Macura Great

Feb 21, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Sergej MacUra (11) attempts a three point basket against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

When you actually turn on the film, Macura looks like a completely different player than what the stats suggest. His ability to play through contact and get to the rim at a high level is something UCLA didn’t have last season, and it shows.

UCLA desperately needed players who could score in the paint. Too many times last season, the offense would stall because it couldn’t get easy buckets at the rim. Everything became perimeter-heavy, and teams adjusted quickly. That’s exactly where Macura comes in.

Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Sergej Macura (11) is guarded by Mississippi Rebels guard Travis Perry (11) in a NCAA men’s college basketball game at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. | Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His rebounding also matters a lot more than people think. UCLA was near the bottom of the country in that category last season, and Macura’s 4.8 rebounds per game would have ranked near the top of the roster. When you factor in his limited minutes, that production becomes even more impressive.

What Macura's Role Will Look Like

Dec 13, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard King Grace (23) along with guard Dellquan Warren (1) and forward Sergej MacUra (11) celebrate a win over the Utah Utes after the game at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

It’s still unclear what the starting lineup will look like, but it’s safe to assume Macura will be competing with Filip Jovic for that power forward spot. They bring similar skill sets, but Macura might have the edge right now simply because of his experience. This is a battle to monitor this offseason.

Even if he comes off the bench , expect him to play real minutes. Mick Cronin values players who bring energy and physical defense, and that’s exactly what Macura does. His size also gives UCLA flexibility, and he could see time at center in smaller lineups if players like Xavier Booker are unable to play to expectations.

Mississippi Rebels guard Travis Perry (11) is defended by Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Sergej Macura (11) in a NCAA men’s college basketball game at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. | Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The bigger picture is that UCLA’s frontcourt is getting crowded. Macura isn’t just competing with Jovic — he’s also battling guys like Joe Philon and Brandon Williams for minutes. Still, his physical tools give him a real advantage. Even if his role is minimal, he will have a huge impact.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that Macura fills a major need for UCLA. They needed toughness, rebounding, and interior scoring, and they got all three with this move. This is one of the more important additions they made this offseason.