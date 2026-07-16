Predicting UCLA Football's First Loss of 2026 Season

UCLA football will have a manageable schedule for next season.

Last year, UCLA had a very disappointing season that most fans would love to forget, starting 0-3 and finishing 3-9.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins will have a brand-new roster, with some familiar faces, as well as a brand-new coaching staff. Former James Madison head coach Bob Chesney is the new head coach and has been tasked with rebuilding the program into a respectable Big Ten team.

Bob Chesney brought in the 11th-ranked transfer class, according to Rivals, as well as bringing in Sahir West, Wayne Knight, and others to help the Bruins contend in the Big Ten.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the new roster and coaching staff, along with a more manageable schedule, the Bruins could have the exact opposite start than last season. The Bruins' first four games are against Cal, San Diego State, Purdue, and Maryland. However, I am predicting that UCLA will lose its first game of the season on the road against Oregon.

Why Oregon Will Win

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore works out as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon is getting a huge return in Dante Moore. Moore was projected to be one of the top players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, but decided to return to Eugene for his senior season after being blown out by Indiana in the College Football Playoff.

Not only is Dante Moore coming back, but so are some of the best players on defense in A'Mauri Washington, Matayo Uiagalelei, and transfer safety Koi Perich.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

UCLA will also be traveling to Eugene for the matchup, and playing in one of the toughest environments in the country will be a tall task for a first-year head coach.

With such a loaded roster and a returning QB, Oregon will be one of the top teams in the country next season.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks during a media availability on April 7, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How UCLA Can Pull Off the Upset

The Bruins' running game will be the key to pulling off the upset victory over the Ducks. Last year, UCLA was one of the worst teams in the Big Ten at running the football, with their leading rusher being QB Nico Iamaleava, while running back Jalen Beger had the second-most with 364.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the third quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wayne Knight followed Bob Chesney from James Madison as he rushed for the seventh-most yards last season with 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns. Knight, effective at running the ball, will spread the field for QB Nico Iamaleava to throw.

The pass rush will also need to be a factor. Last year, the Bruins were one of the worst teams at sacking the QB, with just 10 total sacks. Bob Chesney saw the need for pass rush and brought the top pass rusher from James Madison in Sahir West to upgrade the pass rush.