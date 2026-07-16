Predicting UCLA Football's First Loss of 2026 Season
In this story:
UCLA football will have a manageable schedule for next season.
Last year, UCLA had a very disappointing season that most fans would love to forget, starting 0-3 and finishing 3-9.
The Bruins will have a brand-new roster, with some familiar faces, as well as a brand-new coaching staff. Former James Madison head coach Bob Chesney is the new head coach and has been tasked with rebuilding the program into a respectable Big Ten team.
Bob Chesney brought in the 11th-ranked transfer class, according to Rivals, as well as bringing in Sahir West, Wayne Knight, and others to help the Bruins contend in the Big Ten.
With the new roster and coaching staff, along with a more manageable schedule, the Bruins could have the exact opposite start than last season. The Bruins' first four games are against Cal, San Diego State, Purdue, and Maryland. However, I am predicting that UCLA will lose its first game of the season on the road against Oregon.
Why Oregon Will Win
Oregon is getting a huge return in Dante Moore. Moore was projected to be one of the top players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, but decided to return to Eugene for his senior season after being blown out by Indiana in the College Football Playoff.
Not only is Dante Moore coming back, but so are some of the best players on defense in A'Mauri Washington, Matayo Uiagalelei, and transfer safety Koi Perich.
UCLA will also be traveling to Eugene for the matchup, and playing in one of the toughest environments in the country will be a tall task for a first-year head coach.
With such a loaded roster and a returning QB, Oregon will be one of the top teams in the country next season.
How UCLA Can Pull Off the Upset
The Bruins' running game will be the key to pulling off the upset victory over the Ducks. Last year, UCLA was one of the worst teams in the Big Ten at running the football, with their leading rusher being QB Nico Iamaleava, while running back Jalen Beger had the second-most with 364.
Wayne Knight followed Bob Chesney from James Madison as he rushed for the seventh-most yards last season with 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns. Knight, effective at running the ball, will spread the field for QB Nico Iamaleava to throw.
The pass rush will also need to be a factor. Last year, the Bruins were one of the worst teams at sacking the QB, with just 10 total sacks. Bob Chesney saw the need for pass rush and brought the top pass rusher from James Madison in Sahir West to upgrade the pass rush.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Luke Joseph is the Beat Writer for UCLA On SI and a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he brings the latest news with insight and expertise.