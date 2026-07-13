Every QB UCLA Will Face This Season, Ranked From Worst to Best

The 2026 college football season is just seven weeks away, and it will be the first time that UCLA fans will see the new and improved team that new head coach Bob Chesney has built.

However, the Bruins' schedule is tough, with multiple teams competing for bowl games and a few for a College Football Playoff berth. With the season quickly approaching, let's look at all 12 QBs they will go up against.

12. Jayden Denegal - San Diego State

Oct 3, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Jayden Denegal (4) throws a pass during the first half against the Colorado State Rams at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Denegal is the projected starter for the Aztecs, although he will have competition with Kentucky transfer Stone Saunders, who is also looking to start next season. Denegal was carried by the Aztecs' great running game and will want to improve on his 58% completion rate and 9-8 TD-to-INT ratio.

11. Ryan Browne - Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) throws the ball Wednesday, July 31, 2024, during Purdue football practice at Bimel Outdoor Practice Complex in West Lafayette, Ind. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Browne was the Boilermakers' starting QB all last year, and will need to improve a good deal if the Boilermakers are to improve next season. Browne finished the season with a 58% completion percentage with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

10. Alessio Milivojevic - Michigan State

Michigan State's Alessio Milivojevic throws a pass during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Milivojevic was the starter for the Sartans in the second half of last year's season and showed flashes. This will be his first season being named the starter at the beginning of the year. Last year, Milivojevic completed 64% of his passes, throwing nine touchdowns and two interceptions in his five starts.

9. Carter Jones - Nevada

Nevada quarterback Carter Jones looks to run with ball against San Diego State at Mackay Stadium on Saturday Oct. 11, 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jones started seven games as a true freshman for Nevada last season and predictably struggled given the circumstances. Surrounded by a subpar supporting cast while being pushed into early action, Jones completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 1,019 yards with six touchdowns and eight interceptions.

8. Drake Lindsey - Minnesota

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lindsey is entering his second year as the starting QB for the Golden Gophers, and has been a good game manager, while the running game has been the focal point of the offense. Last year, Lindsey had a 63% completion percentage with 16 touchdowns and three interceptions.

7. Katin Houser - Illinois

Sep 25, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates quarterback Katin Houser (4) looks on during the warmups before the game against the Army Black Knights at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houser used to play in the Big Ten as Michigan State's QB, but transferred to East Carolina for a new start. Houser has been a much better QB over the past two seasons and is now the starter for Illinois as they look to remain competitive in the Big Ten.

6. Colton Joseph - Wisconsin

Sep 13, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Old Dominion Monarchs quarterback Colton Joseph (1) warms up before the game at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joseph is the new QB for Wisconsin and is projected to be a game-changer for the Badgers, and will hopefully save Luke Fickell’s job. Joseph is a dual-threat QB, throwing for 2,624 yards with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while also rushing for 1,007 yards with 13 touchdowns.

5. Malik Washington - Maryland

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Maryland quarterback Malik Washington (7) throws a pass against Michigan State in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington was a 5-star coming to Maryland, and despite not having a good supporting cast around him, he had a season full of flashes of dominance. Washington would have a 57% completion rate, but throw for 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

4. Bryce Underwood - Michigan

Michigan's quarterback Bryce Underwood takes the field before the game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Underwood was another 5-star high school recruit, the No. 1 overall player in the class. Underwood had a disappointing season last year with 11 touchdowns and nine picks, but now with a better supporting cast around him, he is a breakout candidate in the Big Ten.

3. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele - Cal

Oct 24, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) throws a pass during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last of the freshman QBs from last season, Sagapolutele was the best of the bunch, throwing for 3,454 yards (18th in college football), 18 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Sagapolutele will have an even better supporting cast around him, as Cal is looking to contend in the ACC.

2. Jayden Maiava - USC

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates the win over UCLA at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

A true gunslinger, Maiava is the perfect quarterback for a Lincoln Riley offense. After one year as the full-time starter, he is poised for a big year in 2026. After losing some big-time wide receivers, Maiava will have his hands full getting ready, but he has the skills to excel.

1. Dante Moore - Oregon

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the fourth quarter the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former Bruin has become one of the best QBs in college, as Moore is a Heisman Trophy contender while also contending to be the top overall pick in the NFL Draft. Oregon is one of the best teams in college football, and with Moore, they are a favorite to win the National Championship.