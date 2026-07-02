Predicting UCLA Football’s Record Next Season
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The UCLA Bruins have had some truly miserable seasons since joining the Big Ten, but things can change in a hurry come next season.
The Bruins are just 8-16 over their last two seasons since joining the conference after moving from the PAC-12. The 2025 season was perhaps as bad as things could’ve possibly gone, as the Bruins went 3-9, struggling mightily on both sides of the ball and finishing as one of the worst teams in the conference.
However, UCLA made sweeping changes after that lackluster campaign. Head coach DeShaun Foster was fired halfway through the season, and the Bruins began their search for their next head coach once the season concluded.
UCLA Hires Chesney
They picked former James Madison head coach Bob Chesney, who led the Dukes to an appearance in the College Football Playoff in the 2025 season after going 12-2 and winning the Sun Belt. Chesney has proven he can turn programs around in a hurry, and he’ll look to do the same for a sputtering UCLA squad next season that is in desperate need of a spark.
Chesney is bringing in several stars from that JMU squad with him to Westwood, including running back Wayne Knight. Also, quarterback Nico Iamaleava will be back with the team for next season despite a disappointing first season with the Bruins in 2025.
While the Bruins probably won’t contend for the National Championship next season, there’s no reason to believe that a major improvement can’t happen. Here’s a prediction for UCLA’s record next season, including which teams I believe they will beat and lose to on their schedule.
Record: 6-6, 4-5
Wins: Purdue, Maryland, SDSU, Illinois, Wisconsin, Nevada
Losses: Michigan State, Cal, Oregon, Michigan, USC, Minnesota
The Bruins certainly have some tough matchups next year, but a bowl game feels within reach given their outlook. Figure games such as Purdue and San Diego State feel like easy wins, whereas games against Michigan and Oregon feel like they would have to pull off a miracle to steal those.
With a new coaching staff set in place along with many key additions to the roster, as well as a quarterback who has shown to have star potential in the past, the Bruins look primed to get back to their first bowl game since 2023, and they should take a step forward as they look to finally make some noise in the Big Ten.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.