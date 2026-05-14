Predicting UCLA's Running Back Depth Chart Entering Summer
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UCLA's football team enters the next phase of its offseason looking for answers to the problems that plagued the Bruins over the last two seasons, so the new coaching staff and players can get off to a better start in 2026.
One of those issues was the running game, which finished 85th in the country as the Bruins scored only around 18 points per game. They brought in a coaching staff and several players who know some things about building a strong ground attack, which should help shape the team's identity.
Let's take a look at where the depth chart may stand at running back entering the next phase of the college football offseason for the Bruins.
1. Wayne Knight
This was Knight's job to lose, and so far, there's been no reason to believe it won't be his come August. While undersized at 5-foot-7, the James Madison transfer has proven he can excel at the Division I level, rushing for over 1,800 yards in his career, including 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns for the College Football Playoff-bound Dukes last season.
That was good enough for seventh in the country among individual running backs, and as a team, JMU was also a top-10 rushing attack. Knight has his head coach and offensive coordinator joining him in Los Angeles, which will help him succeed as he moves to the Big Ten. The staff knows how to use him, and he already knows their offense.
2. Anthony Woods
The redshirt senior offers high upside and is another experienced option the Bruins have in their backfield. He's entering his second season with the team, which is his third school overall, and he and Jaivian Thomas tied for the second-most rushing yards (294) among running backs on the team, as quarterback Nico Iamaleava finished as the Bruins' rushing leader.
Woods did so with 18 fewer carries than Thiomas and Jalen Berger, making a case for his overall production at the position. He also has over 2,000 rushing yards from his time at Idaho, which may give him a slight edge over Thomas, with the two seemingly neck-and-neck for the RB2 job.
3. Karson Cox
Another name in the competition for that RB2 role is redshirt freshman Karson Cox. While his college experience is limited thus far, he was a heralded four-star high school recruit who figures to become a key part of UCLA's future, and the coaching staff has mentioned him as an impressive player throughout the spring.
The biggest things Cox has going for him are his playing style and size. While the rest of the running back room hovers around 180 to 190 lbs, Karson Cox weighs in at 215, effectively making him the powerback of the group. That will come in handy on the goal-line, even if Woods and Thomas stay ahead of him on the official chart when all is said and done.
4. Jaivian Thomas
This isn't really a knock on Thomas. It's more of a reflection on how much the UCLA running back group has progressed with Knight and others in the fold. With the starter job pretty much locked down, they're all battling for the RB2 role. Thomas has a chance to get it, but lands here because Woods brings more experience and a similar skill set, while Cox brings a skill set no one else in the room really has, particularly in short-yardage situations.
Thomas also has a less accomplished history with Woods, so splitting hairs leaves him at No. 4 on the depth chart. He fits well as a similar back to the Knight and Woods, providing a solid depth option should injuries occur.
5. Dylan Lee
The Iowa State transfer has plenty of upside and is likely to become a prominent player for the Bruins. His style is similar to Cox's, and he has slightly more college experience, but we're going to give Cox the edge for now, and keep an eye on Lee for the future, where he and Cox could make a powerful tandem if everything goes right.
6. Troy Leigber
Leigber rounds out the current running back stable. He's primarily been a special teams player throughout his career and only has nine career carries. With the increased depth at the position, it seems unlikely to change much.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.