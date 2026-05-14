Predicting UCLA's Running Back Depth Chart Entering Summer

UCLA's football team enters the next phase of its offseason looking for answers to the problems that plagued the Bruins over the last two seasons, so the new coaching staff and players can get off to a better start in 2026.

One of those issues was the running game, which finished 85th in the country as the Bruins scored only around 18 points per game. They brought in a coaching staff and several players who know some things about building a strong ground attack, which should help shape the team's identity.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jalen Berger (0) carries the ball against Southern California Trojans safety Kennedy Urlacher (28) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Let's take a look at where the depth chart may stand at running back entering the next phase of the college football offseason for the Bruins.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

1. Wayne Knight

This was Knight's job to lose, and so far, there's been no reason to believe it won't be his come August. While undersized at 5-foot-7, the James Madison transfer has proven he can excel at the Division I level, rushing for over 1,800 yards in his career, including 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns for the College Football Playoff-bound Dukes last season.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

That was good enough for seventh in the country among individual running backs, and as a team, JMU was also a top-10 rushing attack. Knight has his head coach and offensive coordinator joining him in Los Angeles, which will help him succeed as he moves to the Big Ten. The staff knows how to use him, and he already knows their offense.

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Nebraska Cornhuskers with quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

2. Anthony Woods

The redshirt senior offers high upside and is another experienced option the Bruins have in their backfield. He's entering his second season with the team, which is his third school overall, and he and Jaivian Thomas tied for the second-most rushing yards (294) among running backs on the team, as quarterback Nico Iamaleava finished as the Bruins' rushing leader.

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) runs the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Woods did so with 18 fewer carries than Thiomas and Jalen Berger, making a case for his overall production at the position. He also has over 2,000 rushing yards from his time at Idaho, which may give him a slight edge over Thomas, with the two seemingly neck-and-neck for the RB2 job.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

3. Karson Cox

Another name in the competition for that RB2 role is redshirt freshman Karson Cox. While his college experience is limited thus far, he was a heralded four-star high school recruit who figures to become a key part of UCLA's future , and the coaching staff has mentioned him as an impressive player throughout the spring.

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Karson Cox has Committed to UCLA, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’0 205 RB from Hesperia, CA chose the Bruins over Arizona State and Oklahoma State



Ranked as the No. 9 RB in the ‘25 Class (per On3)



“I’m staying home🐻 #WelcomeToTheFosEra”… pic.twitter.com/vvctmxC4C8 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 14, 2024

The biggest things Cox has going for him are his playing style and size. While the rest of the running back room hovers around 180 to 190 lbs, Karson Cox weighs in at 215, effectively making him the powerback of the group. That will come in handy on the goal-line, even if Woods and Thomas stay ahead of him on the official chart when all is said and done.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

4. Jaivian Thomas

This isn't really a knock on Thomas. It's more of a reflection on how much the UCLA running back group has progressed with Knight and others in the fold. With the starter job pretty much locked down, they're all battling for the RB2 role. Thomas has a chance to get it, but lands here because Woods brings more experience and a similar skill set, while Cox brings a skill set no one else in the room really has, particularly in short-yardage situations.

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jaivian Thomas (21) runs the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Thomas also has a less accomplished history with Woods, so splitting hairs leaves him at No. 4 on the depth chart. He fits well as a similar back to the Knight and Woods, providing a solid depth option should injuries occur.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

5. Dylan Lee

The Iowa State transfer has plenty of upside and is likely to become a prominent player for the Bruins. His style is similar to Cox's, and he has slightly more college experience, but we're going to give Cox the edge for now, and keep an eye on Lee for the future, where he and Cox could make a powerful tandem if everything goes right.

Aug 30, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Dylan Lee (2) runs for a first down against the South Dakota Coyotes in the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

6. Troy Leigber

Leigber rounds out the current running back stable. He's primarily been a special teams player throughout his career and only has nine career carries. With the increased depth at the position, it seems unlikely to change much.