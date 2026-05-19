Predicting UCLA's Tight End Depth Chart for the Summer

UCLA's football team has placed greater emphasis on healthy competition throughout the offseason, hoping it will bring out the best in each player and improve play at each position.

One of the most critical positions that could benefit from that approach is at tight end. It has become an increasingly important position as a hybrid blocker-big wide receiver with athleticism over the years, and the Bruins remade their group throughout the offseason, bringing in a variety of unproven players.

This was just the beginning.



The Spring Game Mini-Movie 🎥 pic.twitter.com/gMpG356iDO — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) May 7, 2026

Here's how the depth chart could look when the beginning of the season rolls around.

1. Joshua Phifer

When there is so much uncertainty at a position, coaches tend to lean toward what's familiar to them. In this case, that's Phifer, who followed Bob Chesney and company to UCLA from James Madison. Because of that, he already knows the offense well enough to execute it in Week 1, despite not being a massive receiving threat during his career.

Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; James Madison Dukes tight end Taylor Thompson (17) reacts with tight end Josh Phifer (89) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Just because Phifer may start Week 1 does not make him a permanent starter. He'll have to continue to outperform the other options on the roster, but his frame and athleticism hint at high potential if given a real chance.

2. Brayden Loftin

The Kansas State transfer has spent the most time in the college ranks out of all of UCLA's tight ends and has a case to start. However, this simply comes down to familiarity. I see this as a competition between Phifer, Loftin, and Harry Lodge, with Phifer currently holding the slight edge.

Oct 25, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats tight end Brayden Loftin (87) runs the ball as Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Trey Lathan (4) makes the tackle during the first half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Still. Loftin could get the nod if the coaching staff wants more of a receiving threat at the position. With 180 career receiving yards and two touchdowns, Loftin leads the group in that aspect and would likely hold his own after playing with another Power Four program. But for now, he's our No. 2.

3. Harry Lodge

Lodge comes to UCLA as a high-potential transfer, having spent time at both Wake Forest and Georgia Tech. Unlike his previous transfer, this one seems likely to stick, which helps the Bruins strengthen their depth at tight end.

Nov 16, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons tight end Harry Lodge (89) attempts to catch the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Antavious Lane (1) defends in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

He's a high-impact receiving threat but would have to clearly earn the starting job after playing sparingly throughout his career. Yet, the opening on this roster lands him just behind the starter-quality players heading into the summer.

4. Stevie Amar Jr.

We're now to the part of the depth chart where playing experience almost ceases to exist. Amar Jr. transferred from Boston College, where he did not see the field in his only season, but was seen as a high-impact player and is still quite young. He's also still growing into the position, having played both quarterback and wide receiver.

Aug 30, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles tight end Stevie Amar Jr. (18) warms up before a game against the Fordham Rams at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The passing game will likely give him his biggest role, especially since he isn't as big or long as the other options. But there's still a long way to go.

The Rest: Peter Bario, Noah Fox-Flores, Dylan Sims, Camden Jensen

The rest of the tight ends on the roster know their roles. Bario and Fox-Flores are veteran players who have played primarily special teams throughout their careers.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins players enter the field during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The wild card here is Sims, who didn't play a single snap as a freshman in 2025 but was noted for his potential as a receiving threat as a recruit. The progress he shows in his development will determine where he ends up on the depth chart.

Jensen could also factor in as a freshman, but it seems more likely he'll be behind the curve to start the summer.