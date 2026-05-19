Predicting UCLA's Tight End Depth Chart for the Summer
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UCLA's football team has placed greater emphasis on healthy competition throughout the offseason, hoping it will bring out the best in each player and improve play at each position.
One of the most critical positions that could benefit from that approach is at tight end. It has become an increasingly important position as a hybrid blocker-big wide receiver with athleticism over the years, and the Bruins remade their group throughout the offseason, bringing in a variety of unproven players.
Here's how the depth chart could look when the beginning of the season rolls around.
1. Joshua Phifer
When there is so much uncertainty at a position, coaches tend to lean toward what's familiar to them. In this case, that's Phifer, who followed Bob Chesney and company to UCLA from James Madison. Because of that, he already knows the offense well enough to execute it in Week 1, despite not being a massive receiving threat during his career.
Just because Phifer may start Week 1 does not make him a permanent starter. He'll have to continue to outperform the other options on the roster, but his frame and athleticism hint at high potential if given a real chance.
2. Brayden Loftin
The Kansas State transfer has spent the most time in the college ranks out of all of UCLA's tight ends and has a case to start. However, this simply comes down to familiarity. I see this as a competition between Phifer, Loftin, and Harry Lodge, with Phifer currently holding the slight edge.
Still. Loftin could get the nod if the coaching staff wants more of a receiving threat at the position. With 180 career receiving yards and two touchdowns, Loftin leads the group in that aspect and would likely hold his own after playing with another Power Four program. But for now, he's our No. 2.
3. Harry Lodge
Lodge comes to UCLA as a high-potential transfer, having spent time at both Wake Forest and Georgia Tech. Unlike his previous transfer, this one seems likely to stick, which helps the Bruins strengthen their depth at tight end.
He's a high-impact receiving threat but would have to clearly earn the starting job after playing sparingly throughout his career. Yet, the opening on this roster lands him just behind the starter-quality players heading into the summer.
4. Stevie Amar Jr.
We're now to the part of the depth chart where playing experience almost ceases to exist. Amar Jr. transferred from Boston College, where he did not see the field in his only season, but was seen as a high-impact player and is still quite young. He's also still growing into the position, having played both quarterback and wide receiver.
The passing game will likely give him his biggest role, especially since he isn't as big or long as the other options. But there's still a long way to go.
The Rest: Peter Bario, Noah Fox-Flores, Dylan Sims, Camden Jensen
The rest of the tight ends on the roster know their roles. Bario and Fox-Flores are veteran players who have played primarily special teams throughout their careers.
The wild card here is Sims, who didn't play a single snap as a freshman in 2025 but was noted for his potential as a receiving threat as a recruit. The progress he shows in his development will determine where he ends up on the depth chart.
Jensen could also factor in as a freshman, but it seems more likely he'll be behind the curve to start the summer.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.