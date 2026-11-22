At 5-0, UCLA men's basketball is tied for first place atop the Big Ten. It could also have another place at (or near) the top of the conference — the AP Poll. The Bruins haven't been ranked inside the top five since March 6, 2023. Perhaps that changes sooner rather than later.

No. 1 Florida, No. 2 Michigan State, No. 3 UConn, and No. 5 Duke all lost this week. That should result in the Bruins (currently ranked No. 7) moving up. However, the situation around them is a bit complicated.

Nov 20, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood gives player guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) a hand after his performance during the second half against the Eastern Illinois Panthers at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Big Ten Competition

Illinois started the season ranked No. 3. It then lost to Texas Tech and tumbled down to No. 10. The Illini might skyrocket right back up after eviscerating No. 5 Duke on the road. Illinois handed the Blue Devils their biggest home loss in decades.

It seems realistic for the Illini to leapfrog a few teams. UCLA could be one of them, but also, the Bruins have a very shiny win over Arizona — a win that looks even better after the Wildcats beat No. 3 UConn.

Meanwhile, the only other top-10 Big Ten team (No. 2 Michigan State) lost by 15 to Tennessee. The Spartans will almost certainly fall behind UCLA and Illinois.

Nov 17, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Sam Lewis (5) drives to the basket as Old Dominion Monarchs guard Adante' Holiman (1) defends in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other Competitors

No. 8 Houston had the best week of any team in the country, beating No. 1 Florida and No. 11 Kansas. The Cougars will probably occupy the top spot on Monday. Virginia (No. 4) should be right behind them. No. 6 Texas also benefits from everyone else losing.

With all of this in mind, UCLA should land anywhere between No. 3 and No. 6. There's also a scenario in which the Bruins stick at No. 7, but that would have to be fueled by some overly generous lack of punishment for top teams losing.

“But at the end of the day, it’s a learning lesson – we're all human, and we have to come out stronger.”



Trent Perry, speaking about UCLA’s struggles in a win over Cal State Fullerton pic.twitter.com/iQWiCWvbxC — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) November 19, 2026

UCLA's Stock

The Bruins only beat Cal State Fullerton by four points. That's not very encouraging. If UCLA doesn't advance in the AP Poll, that might be a reason why. The Bruins have only played one high-major game, so it is lacking the resume depth that some of the other top-10 teams have. What UCLA does have, though, is an unblemished record. That should count for something.

There's a strong chance that the Bruins keep their spotless streak intact for a good while. They don't face a ranked opponent until Dec. 5 (Gonzaga). If UCLA doesn't move up this week, it probably will next week.