Predicting Where UCLA Basketball Lands in Third AP Poll
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At 5-0, UCLA men's basketball is tied for first place atop the Big Ten. It could also have another place at (or near) the top of the conference — the AP Poll. The Bruins haven't been ranked inside the top five since March 6, 2023. Perhaps that changes sooner rather than later.
No. 1 Florida, No. 2 Michigan State, No. 3 UConn, and No. 5 Duke all lost this week. That should result in the Bruins (currently ranked No. 7) moving up. However, the situation around them is a bit complicated.
Big Ten Competition
Illinois started the season ranked No. 3. It then lost to Texas Tech and tumbled down to No. 10. The Illini might skyrocket right back up after eviscerating No. 5 Duke on the road. Illinois handed the Blue Devils their biggest home loss in decades.
It seems realistic for the Illini to leapfrog a few teams. UCLA could be one of them, but also, the Bruins have a very shiny win over Arizona — a win that looks even better after the Wildcats beat No. 3 UConn.
Meanwhile, the only other top-10 Big Ten team (No. 2 Michigan State) lost by 15 to Tennessee. The Spartans will almost certainly fall behind UCLA and Illinois.
Other Competitors
No. 8 Houston had the best week of any team in the country, beating No. 1 Florida and No. 11 Kansas. The Cougars will probably occupy the top spot on Monday. Virginia (No. 4) should be right behind them. No. 6 Texas also benefits from everyone else losing.
With all of this in mind, UCLA should land anywhere between No. 3 and No. 6. There's also a scenario in which the Bruins stick at No. 7, but that would have to be fueled by some overly generous lack of punishment for top teams losing.
UCLA's Stock
The Bruins only beat Cal State Fullerton by four points. That's not very encouraging. If UCLA doesn't advance in the AP Poll, that might be a reason why. The Bruins have only played one high-major game, so it is lacking the resume depth that some of the other top-10 teams have. What UCLA does have, though, is an unblemished record. That should count for something.
There's a strong chance that the Bruins keep their spotless streak intact for a good while. They don't face a ranked opponent until Dec. 5 (Gonzaga). If UCLA doesn't move up this week, it probably will next week.
Xander Tilock is a contributor for UCLA On SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilock