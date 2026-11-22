It's been an uneven week leading up to Sunday's contest for the UCLA Bruins.

After a dominant, convincing win over Long Beach State on Monday night, the Bruins had to overcome a late six-point deficit to defeat California State Fullerton on Wednesday night. UCLA is still one of the best teams in the Big Ten, but its stock in the conference took a slight dip. Its struggles were magnified when assessing how the other Big Ten teams performed. Here's what the Bruins learned about their conference rivals from this past week.

Illinois Belongs in Elite Tier

The Fighting Illini entered the season as one of the favorites to win the national championship. Illinois' stock suffered slighty after losing to Texas Tech last week. On Tuesday, it had an opportunity to rectify that defeat when it took on the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor. Brad Underwood's team not only bounced back, but it re-established itself as a legitimate national title contender with a resounding 99-78 win over the Blue Devils.

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) controls the ball in front of Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr (7) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Illini won 99-78. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What was even more impressive about this result is the Fighting Illini were without David Mirkovic, who has yet to suit up this season due to an offseason foot injury that required surgery. Additionally, Andrej Stojakovic continued his breakout campaign with a 46-point outing in the win. Maybe Duke isn't as good as we expected, but it still has an elite head coach - Jon Scheyer - and arguably the deepest and most talented roster in the country.

Illinois may be the best team in the conference and should return to the top five in the next AP Poll rankings.

Is Michigan State Too Reliant on Jeremy Fears Jr.?

This isn't to say the Spartans are overrated or that their win over Duke in the Champions Classic should be disregarded, but they were somewhat exposed against Tennessee on Tuesday. Tom Izzo's squad shot an abysmal 9-of-50 from the field. That's a testament to the Volunteers' defense, but Fears Jr. is the main outlet of offense for Michigan State. In the 61-46 loss, his scoring output came exclusively from the free throw line.

Nov 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo speaks with guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If opposing teams marginalize Fears Jr. and limit his impact to get others involved, it completely derails the Spartans' operation, as evidenced by Tuesday night. Now, this is likely a one-off scenario, but it's certainly something to keep tabs on heading into conference play, which is still a month away. Izzo's teams tend to play their best when it counts the most, so this issue should be a small blip later in the season.

Indiana Emerging as Legitimate Big Ten Contender

On paper, the Hoosiers are one of the most tantalizing teams, with its entire starting five entirely made up of transfer portal acquisitions. Because of that, Indiana was one of the most polarizing teams entering the season; the potential was high, but it was a complete mystery. Well, it appears Indiana is living up to its ceiling in the first few weeks of the season.

Indiana boasts a 6-0 record, including wins over Arkansas and Kentucky. Taking down the Razorbacks on the road was incredibly impressive, as John Calipari constructed one of the most well-rounded rosters in the nation. We'll learn a lot more about this team during the next month, but as of now, Indiana has to be viewed as a tier-two team in the conference, with a chance to elevate to the top tier as the season progresses.

What This All Means for UCLA

We talked earlier this week that the Big Ten is likely the second-best conference in the nation, only behind the Big 12. Illinois and Michigan State are each already established teams, but Indiana's potential breakout complicates matters for the Bruins.

We didn't even mention Michigan, Nebraska, and USC, which are all formidable programs in their own right. This week taught UCLA that it can't afford to be lackadaisical in conference play, as there are no gimme games on the schedule.