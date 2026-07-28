Previewing Chesney, 3 UCLA Players at Big 10 Media Days

UCLA will be represented at Big 10 Media Days on Wednesday by new head coach Bob Chesney, with quarterback Nico Iamaleava, strong safety Cole Martin, and linebacker Sammy Omosigho also representing the Bruins. Iamaleava and Martin are entering their second seasons with UCLA. Omosigho transferred to UCLA from Oklahoma during the 2026 portal cycle.

Chesney comes to UCLA after leading James Madison to 21 wins and six losses in two seasons. James Madison earned a 2025 College Football Playoff berth. 10 former James Madison players have transferred to UCLA to join Chesney for at least the 2026 season.

The Big Ten just announced that QB Nico Iamaleava, DB Cole Martin, LB Samuel Omosigho, and head coach Bob Chesney will represent UCLA at Big Ten Media Days. — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) June 24, 2026

What To Expect From Bob Chesney at Big 10 Media Days

Entering his first season at UCLA, there are a lot of questions awaiting Chesney at Big 10 Media Days on Wednesday. UCLA brought in 42 transfers total, including the 10 from James Madison, in addition to 20 players signed in the 2026 class.

Questions Chesney will surely receive will be about how Iamaleava is working with new offensive coordinator and QB coach Dean Kennedy, how returnees will build chemistry with the 62 newcomers, and integrating his culture at UCLA.

Iamaleava Adjusting to Almost Entirely New WR Corps

Mikey Matthews is the only remaining WR from the 2025 UCLA roster. Questions for Iamaleava will likely primarily focus on working with Kennedy and the new WR corps. Iamaleava will be working with his third offensive coordinator and QB coach in as many seasons as a college starter.

Iamaleava should be one of the most sought-after players at Big 10 Media Days. After being a high-profile transfer in 2025, Iamaleava has settled into leading UCLA.

What To Expect From Cole Martin at Big 10 Media Days

Martin had his most productive college season at UCLA in 2025 after spending his freshman year at Oregon and playing as a sophomore at Arizona State. Martin was one of three UCLA defensive players to start all 12 games during the 2025 season. With 65 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 3.0 passes defended, Martin set career highs with UCLA in 2025.

Martin, Scooter Jackson, and Rodrick Pleasant give UCLA three returning starters in the secondary, the most of any position on the Bruins. Expect part of the questioning for Martin to center around the impact of the continuity he, Jackson, and Pleasant bring to UCLA as returning starters in 2026.

Defensive coordinator Zac Alley talks with Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Samuel Omosigho (24) after a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Tulane Green Wave at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How Samuel Omosigho Will Impact UCLA in 2026

Omosigho is the second-highest-rated 2026 defensive transfer to UCLA behind James Madison edge rusher Sahir West. In three seasons at Oklahoma, Omosigho had 96 tackles,10.0 TFLs, 2.0 sacks, 4.0 passes defended, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Questions for Omosigho will likely revolve around adjusting to the 4-2-5 defense played by new UCLA defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler and going from playing in the 2025 College Football Playoff for Oklahoma to a rebuilding UCLA program.

Overall UCLA Big 10 Media Days Preview

The challenge for Chesney, his staff, and the program is significant in 2026. UCLA had one of the worst seasons in program history in 2025. Expect Big 10 Media Days to focus overall on how UCLA can rebound from a dismal 2025 season and the impact Chesney has had on the program.