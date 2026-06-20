UCLA's Biggest Tests on Next Season's Schedule

In his first season as head coach of UCLA football, Bob Chesney will face a difficult schedule as he tries to get the Bruins into a bowl game next season.

Bob Chesney has done a good job rebuilding the Bruins from a 3-9 team last season to a competitive team in the Big Ten. Players like running back Wayne Knight and edge rusher Sahir West followed Chesney from James Madison to UCLA, hoping to make an impact. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava also decided to come back after a tough first year to try to have a bounce-back season.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Looking ahead to next season's schedule , the Bruins will have one of the toughest conference schedules in the Big Ten. With that being said, let's look at the three most difficult games on the Bruins schedule next season.

Week Six at Oregon

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

UCLA’s week six matchup against Oregon will be the Bruins' first real test of the season. The Ducks head into next season as one of the top teams in the Big Ten and one of the favorites to win the College Football Playoff. Bringing back superstar QB Dante Moore was a big win for Dan Lanning, as he could potentially win the Heisman trophy next season.

UCLA will need to figure out a way to shut him down. Moore can beat any team, whether it's in the passing game or even in the running game, as he is able to scramble out of the pocket. If the Bruins can figure out a way to limit his effectiveness, they might have a chance to pull off the upset.

Week Twelve at Michigan

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Just like the Bruins, the Wolverines have gone through a big coaching change this offseason after letting go of Sherrone Moore. New head coach Kyle Whittingham is tasked with retooling the roster and leading them back to the College Football Playoff.

Even if Moore was coaching this Michigan team, I still would have them on this list, as playing in Ann Arbor in December is tough for any team. Now that Whittingham is there, they make them more dangerous in the Big Ten.

Week Thirteen vs USC

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lincoln Riley is entering a pivotal year with the Trojans, as his five-year tenure with USC has been disappointing to say the least. Last year was a good season for Riley as they finished with a 9-4 record.

Now with a potential Heisman winner in Jayden Maiava returning, as well as bringing in the number one-ranked freshman recruiting class and retaining key players on both offense and defense, USC is poised to contend in the Big Ten next season.