Projected Rotation for UCLA in NCAA Baseball Regional Tournament

No. 1 UCLA's quest for the 2027 NCAA Baseball National Championship begins on Friday as the Bruins host the Los Angeles regional at Jackie Robinson Stadium.

The Bruins have a sizeable offensive advantage over the rest of the region, and their pitching has been just as excellent. UCLA has the second-best team ERA in the nation (3.31), trailing only Oregon State (3.29).

Unbelievable night for UCLA RHP Logan Reddemann. 8 IP, 18 K.



Top 20 pick. pic.twitter.com/PGBKbsiw7F — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) April 11, 2026

Unfortunately, the ace of the pitching staff, San Diego transfer Logan Reddemann, hasn't pitched since April 14 due to "arm fatigue," and if he contributes in the postseason, it's expected to be in a bullpen role. That leaves UCLA with just four pitchers who have started games this season.

That's exactly why the Bruins made pitching depth a priority in the offseason, and it's already becoming vital before the NCAA Tournament even begins. With that in mind, let's take a look at the projected pitching rotation for UCLA for the regional round.

UCLA pitcher Michael Barnett throws against Oregon during the first inning at PK Park in Eugene April 19, 2025 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starter 1: Michael Barnett

Regular Season: 6-0, 4.15 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 53 strikeouts (15 appearances, 15 starts)

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins starting pitcher Michael Barnett (55) pitches against the Murray State Racers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Barnett is the other UCLA starter with an undefeated record, and without Reddemann, he's the top arm in the Bruins' rotation. That should give him the opening start of Friday, despite spending the regular season as the go-to guy on Sundays. However, there is a school of thought that the Bruins would want to hold off and save their ace for the clinching game.

Yet UCLA's staff is deep enough to mix and match, and it's important to start the Tournament with a win to avoid an almost immediate elimination game. Plus, if the play in the region extends until Monday, it may be his turn to start anyway.

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage walks off the field before the game against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Starter 2: Angel Cervantes

Regular Season: 4-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 30 strikeouts (18 appearances, 14 starts)

Quick 1-2-3 for UCLA starter Angel Cervantes. Struck out one Oregon Duck in the first. The Freshman is making his 14th start of the season and will look to eat some innings for the Bruins who have employed a lot of arms this tournament. pic.twitter.com/95cw99OZmD — Noah Darling (@noahdarling_) May 24, 2026

Going with a freshman in the rotation over an upperclassman like Landon Stump in the postseason is a bold move, but we're going to give the nod to Cervantes here because of recent usage. Stump's last three appearances have come from the bullpen, while Cervantes has been getting more starting opportunities.

The second game of the series would also alleviate some of the risk involved, as long as the Bruins win their opener against Saint Mary's on Friday. That would mean Cervantes would be starting a game that would be nice to win, but not the end of the world if he doesn't have his best stuff during his first start on the big stage with a veteran waiting to take the mound the next day.

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

It seems unlikely he would crack under the pressure after the freshman season he has had, but just the exposure to the competitive nature of a national tournament will help his development. If he pitches well, it will only strengthen UCLA's rotation, and if he stumbles, it's added motivation.

However, he's also the obvious odd-man out if Reddemann makes a surprising return.

Jun 24, 2013; Omaha, NE, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage (22) looks on in the dugout before game 1 of the College World Series finals against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images | Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

Starter 3: Wylan Moss

Regular Season: 5-1, 2.40 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 72 strikeouts, 1 save (16 appearances, 5 starts)

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins pitcher Wylan Moss (18) pitches during the fifth inning against the Murray State Racers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Moss has spent most of his shirt UCLA career as a high-leverage reliever for the Bruins, but Reddemann's injury thrust him into the starting rotation. His last five appearances have been starts, and he's stepped up with a string of quality starts that include a complete game. He even held Big Ten Tournament runner-up Oregon to one run in seven innings and Michigan State to one run in 6.2 innings -- combining for 17 strikeouts in the two contests.

Washington was the only team to amass more than one earned run against him down the stretch, giving him the chance to shine in the rotation the rest of the year. The way he's been pitching, there's a conceivable argument that he could be the No. 1 starter or even the No. 2, but the logic here is that they'll want him to start the potential region-clinching game.

How good was this guy tonight⁉️ pic.twitter.com/FAzuGaZV2u — UCLA Baseball (@UCLABaseball) May 9, 2026

Because of the double-elimination nature of the NCAA Tournament and the four teams in each region, the earliest that could come is Sunday. If they believe play may extend to Monday, you could see him start Saturday and either start or pitch in relief of Barnett in a potential Monday decider.