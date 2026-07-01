Projecting UCLA Women's Basketball Starting Lineup
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UCLA women's basketball is coming off one of the greatest seasons in program history.
Last year, the Bruins finished with a 37-1 record en route to winning the National Championship in a dominant fashion. Against South Carolina, the Bruins dominated from the opening tipoff and led the Gamecocks 36-23 at halftime. In the third quarter, the Bruins would destroy South Carolina 25-9, and would win the championship 79-51.
The Bruins were led by six seniors in Lauren Betts, Gianna Kneepkens, Gabriela Jaquez, Charlisse Leger-Walker, Kiki Rice, and Angela Dugalic. All were key pieces to the Bruins' success last year, with Betts winning the Big Ten Player of the Year award.
Now, all six players have left for the WNBA, and the Bruins will have a completely new starting five next season. Head coach Cori Close will need a new starting lineup. Let's take a look at what that lineup could look like.
PG - Elina Aarnisalo
At North Carolina, Aarnisalo would become an instant starter for the Tar Heels after spending her freshman year with the Bruins. Averaging 10 points on 47% shooting from the field and 40% from three, she would be one of the top shooters on the team. Coming back to UCLA, she brings stability to the point guard spot, as well as a perimeter threat.
SG - Donovyn Hunter
Hunter comes to UCLA as a senior and brings much-needed experience to a young roster. Starting her career at Oregon State, she would be a good scorer who could also play good defense. Transferring to TCU, she continued to develop as a player, not only as a scorer and defender but also in her efficiency. Hunter would average over 10 points per game on 45% shooting from the field and 34% from three.
SF - Addy Brown
Addy Brown is another senior who brings much-needed experience, especially in perimeter shooting. Brown played in only 21 games last year due to injury, and it cost the Cyclones as they fell in the first round. Brown's arrival at UCLA gives the Bruins much-needed shooting, as she averages 37% from three-point range for her career.
PF - Sienna Betts
Betts was the star freshman for the Bruins last year, ranked as a top prospect in the 2025 high school class. Last year, she was not asked to do much and only averaged 14 minutes per game. After coming off the bench, Betts will now be a focal point for the team and will remind everyone why she was one of the top players coming out of high school.
C - Amanda Muse
The Bruins didn't bring in any bigs through the transfer portal, which means that Muse will most likely get the starting nod. Muse last year took a decent step forward while coming off the bench. While she averaged just over one point, she will take another step and just be a reliable big who can rebound and play good paint defense.
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Luke Joseph is the Beat Writer for UCLA On SI and a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he brings the latest news with insight and expertise.