Projecting UCLA Women's Basketball Starting Lineup

UCLA women's basketball is coming off one of the greatest seasons in program history.

Last year, the Bruins finished with a 37-1 record en route to winning the National Championship in a dominant fashion. Against South Carolina, the Bruins dominated from the opening tipoff and led the Gamecocks 36-23 at halftime. In the third quarter, the Bruins would destroy South Carolina 25-9, and would win the championship 79-51.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins were led by six seniors in Lauren Betts, Gianna Kneepkens, Gabriela Jaquez, Charlisse Leger-Walker, Kiki Rice, and Angela Dugalic. All were key pieces to the Bruins' success last year, with Betts winning the Big Ten Player of the Year award.

Now, all six players have left for the WNBA, and the Bruins will have a completely new starting five next season. Head coach Cori Close will need a new starting lineup. Let's take a look at what that lineup could look like.

PG - Elina Aarnisalo

North Carolina guard Elina Aarnisalo (17) drives down the court during an NCAA women's basketball game against Notre Dame at Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At North Carolina, Aarnisalo would become an instant starter for the Tar Heels after spending her freshman year with the Bruins. Averaging 10 points on 47% shooting from the field and 40% from three, she would be one of the top shooters on the team. Coming back to UCLA, she brings stability to the point guard spot, as well as a perimeter threat.

SG - Donovyn Hunter

Mar 8, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Donovyn Hunter (4) claps after a play against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hunter comes to UCLA as a senior and brings much-needed experience to a young roster. Starting her career at Oregon State, she would be a good scorer who could also play good defense. Transferring to TCU, she continued to develop as a player, not only as a scorer and defender but also in her efficiency. Hunter would average over 10 points per game on 45% shooting from the field and 34% from three.

SF - Addy Brown

Iowa State Cyclones forward Addy Brown (24) rebounds the ball around North Dakota St Bison guard Abby Krzewinski (40)during the fourth quarter of an NCAA women's basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Addy Brown is another senior who brings much-needed experience, especially in perimeter shooting. Brown played in only 21 games last year due to injury, and it cost the Cyclones as they fell in the first round. Brown's arrival at UCLA gives the Bruins much-needed shooting, as she averages 37% from three-point range for her career.

PF - Sienna Betts

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) and sister center Lauren Betts (51) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Betts was the star freshman for the Bruins last year, ranked as a top prospect in the 2025 high school class. Last year, she was not asked to do much and only averaged 14 minutes per game. After coming off the bench, Betts will now be a focal point for the team and will remind everyone why she was one of the top players coming out of high school.

C - Amanda Muse

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Amanda Muse (33) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins didn't bring in any bigs through the transfer portal, which means that Muse will most likely get the starting nod. Muse last year took a decent step forward while coming off the bench. While she averaged just over one point, she will take another step and just be a reliable big who can rebound and play good paint defense.