How UCLA's Promising Offseason Could Go Sideways

Bob Chesney has done a great job rebuilding the Bruins' roster this offseason.

Chesney brought in the 25th-ranked transfer class per 247Sports , including running back Wayne Knight and edge rusher Sahir West, both leaders of James Madison's playoff team last season.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, while bringing in a top transfer portal class is great, that hasn't always led to on-field success in year number one. We saw it last season with Auburn, North Carolina, and fellow Big Ten team Rutgers, which had top-10 transfer portal classes according to Rivals.

I have the Bruins finishing next year with a 6-6 or 7-5 record, with a ceiling of 9-3 . However, it's also very possible for the Bruins to have a disappointing first year and finish next year without playing in a bowl game. Next year, if everything goes wrong for the Bruins, their worst-case scenario is finishing with a 4-8 record.

UCLA’s Schedule Next season

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

UCLA has a tough schedule this upcoming season, playing both Oregon and Michigan on the road, both near the top of the Big Ten and likely in the College Football Playoff. UCLA will also have two home games against Illinois and USC.

Illinois is always a tough team to play with their physicality up front, and US is a much-improved team with a top-tier quarterback in Jayden Maiava, and will be looking to make the college football playoff.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, the Big Ten has gotten better, as Wisconsin has brought in a top-15 transfer class, and Minnesota is always a tough team to play, especially on the road in November.

The non-conference schedule isn't much easier with a week one road matchup against Cal, who will be in year two of five-star QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele as the starter, and San Diego State, who finished last season with a 9-4 record and are considered a favorite to win the new Pac-12.

What Can Go Wrong

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last year's team did not feel like a team, as it felt more like individual pieces on a football field. This year's team will have the same questions, as there are so many new faces that it will be difficult for every player to get to know each other.

Nico Iamaleava is also a question mark for next season. Last year, he did not have many weapons to throw to, a good running game, or even a good offensive line. Now he has two potential number one receivers, one of the best running backs in the country, and an improved line up front. If he is not able to improve upon last season, then the Bruins will not have success next season.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The defense was also a major problem last year, and especially the pass rush. The pass rush needs to be better; they had only 10 total sacks, the worst in the Big Ten, and 40 tackles for loss, also the worst in the Big Ten.

Just like the offense, the defense also has new faces, and if they aren't able to get to the quarterback and be effective tackling behind the line of scrimmage, then UCLA will have a tough time stopping opposing offenses.