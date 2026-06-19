Why UCLA Football Can Mark Positive Record in 2026

UCLA enters the 2026 college football season as one of the most unpredictable teams to watch.

Bob Chesney is the new head coach of the Bruins after DeShaun Foster was let go after just three games into the season last year. Chesney had a very impressive resume as a head coach at James Madison.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After taking over for current Indiana Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti, Chesney was tasked with keeping James Madison a bowl-eligible team. He would exceed those expectations, as he did in his first year with a 9-4 record. In his second year, he would lead the Dukes to a 12-2 record, as well as the program's first Sun Belt Championship and a College Football Playoff berth.

Chesney has brought over his staff from James Madison, as well as players from the Dukes' roster, over to Westwood to rebuild the program into a respectable team in the Big Ten.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

CBS Sports writer Brad Crawford has released his record predictions for the Big Ten in the upcoming college football season, and has the Bruins securing a positive record.

Bruins' Record Prediction

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In his piece, Crawford has the Bruins finishing next season with a 7-5 record, with wins over San Diego State, Purdue, Maryland, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Nevada, and Illinois, and losses to Cal, USC, Michigan, Oregon, and Minnesota.

“Under first-year coach Bob Chesney, the Bruins are already trending toward more structure and physicality on both sides of the ball. Chesney's program-building approach should stabilize a team that's often been volatile in recent seasons, especially late in games," Crawford said.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The schedule isn't overwhelming, and UCLA has enough offensive pieces to win a couple of the 50-50 matchups. The key will be defensive improvement and avoiding the extended losing streaks that have defined past seasons. If quarterback Nico Iamaleava settles in with this new scheme, seven wins becomes a reasonable midpoint outcome for Year 1.”

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Can UCLA Go 7-5?

I predict the Bruins will finish next year with either a 6-6 or a 7-5 record.

Last year's team lacked talent and cohesion. The roster consisted of individuals rather than a unified group, likely impacted by the head coach’s departure.

Bob Chesney has a proven track record and has done an amazing job bringing in his staff and some players from James Madison to help acclimate them to the system Chesney likes to run on the field.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nico Iamaleava will also have a lot more weapons on the field with him—not only running back Wayne Knight and plenty of wide receivers to throw to, but also an upgraded offensive line that will do a much better job protecting Iamaleava and preventing him from being sacked 27 times.