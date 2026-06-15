Ranking UCLA's 3 Non-Conference Football Games
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UCLA has three non-conference football games this season, all against West Coast schools. Two involve teams from lesser conferences, and one brings back an old-school in-state rivalry.
But where do each of these matchups rank in difficulty and importance?
1. Season Opener at Cal
The UCLA-Cal game is easily the Bruins' most intriguing nonconference matchup in 2026. Sure, the Golden Bears aren't some overly menacing football program these days after barely making a bowl game last season, but there's even more on the line than winning and losing.
It's the renewal of an old PAC-12 (10) in-state rivalry and the first road game of the year. It's Bob Chesney's UCLA debut against a fellow first-year head coach in Cal's Tosh Lupoi. It's the game that sets the early tone for the season and tells us exactly what UCLA needs to work on and fix throughout the year.
2. Home Opener vs. San Diego State
San Diego State is the winningest team on UCLA's nonconference schedule. The Aztecs are coming off a nine-win campaign and have been a consistently solid and durable Group of Six program overall. In a way, that provides a test for the Bruins in their first home game of the season.
Ordinarily, a G6 team is expected to get blown out when visiting a P4 team. However, in this case, SDSU might actually have the better product. It all depends on how the game goes. If UCLA wins, it can be taken as a positive sign of progress because it would have beaten a decent opponent, especially if it moves the Bruins to 2-0. If UCLA loses, it faces the backlash of losing to a program from a "weaker" and smaller conference.
3. Hosting Nevada
This should be UCLA's easiest non-conference game, and it carries little significance, largely because of its timing. The Wolfpack visit the Rose Bowl on October 31, after the Bruins have already played five conference games and seven games in total. That means there's a chance UCLA could be facing bowl eligibility or even ineligibility.
As far as the opponent. Nevada has fallen dormant after a few decent seasons. The Wolfpack went 13-1 in 2010, which kicked off a run of five winning seasons in six years, but it hasn't won more than three games in a season since 2021. Jeff Choate is the third different coach to attempt a revival in Reno, and he's entering the ever-pivotal third year.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.