UCLA's 2026 Recruiting Board: Center
UCLA men's basketball coach Mick Cronin hasn't typically operated outside of the transfer portal when looking to upgrade his squad in recent years, but that doesn't mean he isn't putting in work on the recruiting trail.
Bringing in talented freshmen is an integral part of developing sustained success in a basketball program. Cronin and the Bruins currently have 16 outgoing offers to recruits in the class of 2026. Let's break each of them down, rounding the class out with UCLA's lone center target.
Davion Adkins, 4-Star, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Prolific Prep
Adkins is the No. 33-ranked player in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports, and holds 16 total offers, but recently narrowed his list down to six teams, and UCLA is still in the mix. Joining UCLA on his list are Auburn, Indiana, Houston, Kansas and Rutgers. Mick Cronin and the Bruins threw Adkins an offer in late June.
247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein evaluated the highly-touted big man towards the end of 2024. This is what he had to say about Adkins:
"Adkins is one of the most naturally talented frontcourt prospects in the class of 2026 and while his tools have been glaring for some time now, he's just starting to turn potential into production at a more consistent rate. A long and athletic southpaw, Adkins is every bit of his listed 6-foot-8 with a massive 7-foot-2 wingspan, and huge hands. He's a bouncy vertical athlete and major lob threat who can rise-up for emphatic finishes.
"He also has soft natural touch and clear long-term shooting potential that should eventually allow him to stretch the floor both vertically and to the arc. Adkins is much more of a play finisher than he is a playmaker at this point. He's just starting to develop some footwork around the paint, but needs to continue getting stronger, raise his release point in the lane, improve his right hand, and ability to put the ball on the floor when facing up. Defensively, he can be an impactful rebounder and rim protector when he's fully locked in, but possesses plenty of other untapped potential on that end as well. The key though is maintain the motor and decisions in order to maximize those tools down the road."
