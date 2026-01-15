UCLA Report Card Includes Fs, As After Win Over PSU

The Bruins were able to beat Penn State in a very convincing fashion. While there were a few hiccups overall, the Bruins played well. Xavier Booker will not be graded because he played just 12 minutes. Here is how each of the starters graded out.

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives the ball to the basket during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Easily the worst game of the season for Donovan Dent . When Skyy Clark comes back, there might be some serious questions regarding his role moving forward. A goose-egg scoring is not the Westwood standard. Hopefully, he is able to bounce back.

He earns an F because this was just a bad game, there is no other way of putting it. 0-6 shooting really sums up Dent's season. We really hope he can figure something out, because this cannot go on for any longer.

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts after a basket in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins have found themselves a stud. Easily one of the best performances among any Bruin this season, and it was needed. Trent Perr y really set the pace offensively, scoring at a consistent rate that the Bruins are not used to seeing this season from any player.

This was the easiest A++ to hand out all season. While Perry was unstoppable as a scorer, it was his ability to impact the game in other ways that truly stood out. Four assists and three rebounds to go along with that scoring output is something no one else on the roster can replicate.

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) soots over Maryland Terrapins guard George Turkson Jr. (11) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Not a good game from Eric Dailey Jr, especially given his production from the two games prior. Moving forward, games like this simply cannot occur if we are going to take Dailey Jr. seriously. We know what he is capable of; we just need to see this consistently.

There is no argument for anything higher, an F here makes sense. Just like Dent, Dailey Jr had high expectations entering this season, and so far we cannot say they have met them.

Dec 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) is defended by UC Riverside Highlanders forward Dylan Godfrey (23) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Great game from Tyler Bilodeau. Alongside Perry, Bilodeau's scoring really set the tone in this one. While his scoring was great, his rebounding was massive in this one. We saw in the Maryland game that the Bruins' rebounding struggles are still very prevalent, so this performance was needed.

An A here feels right, anything higher would be too generous, as Bilodeau still had three turnovers. Bilodeau has also shown what he his capable of in previous games, so this grading entirely falls on the standard that he himself set for himself.

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after a play in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

