UCLA Report Card Includes Fs, As After Win Over PSU
The Bruins were able to beat Penn State in a very convincing fashion. While there were a few hiccups overall, the Bruins played well. Xavier Booker will not be graded because he played just 12 minutes. Here is how each of the starters graded out.
Easily the worst game of the season for Donovan Dent. When Skyy Clark comes back, there might be some serious questions regarding his role moving forward. A goose-egg scoring is not the Westwood standard. Hopefully, he is able to bounce back.
He earns an F because this was just a bad game, there is no other way of putting it. 0-6 shooting really sums up Dent's season. We really hope he can figure something out, because this cannot go on for any longer.
The Bruins have found themselves a stud. Easily one of the best performances among any Bruin this season, and it was needed. Trent Perry really set the pace offensively, scoring at a consistent rate that the Bruins are not used to seeing this season from any player.
This was the easiest A++ to hand out all season. While Perry was unstoppable as a scorer, it was his ability to impact the game in other ways that truly stood out. Four assists and three rebounds to go along with that scoring output is something no one else on the roster can replicate.
Not a good game from Eric Dailey Jr, especially given his production from the two games prior. Moving forward, games like this simply cannot occur if we are going to take Dailey Jr. seriously. We know what he is capable of; we just need to see this consistently.
There is no argument for anything higher, an F here makes sense. Just like Dent, Dailey Jr had high expectations entering this season, and so far we cannot say they have met them.
Great game from Tyler Bilodeau. Alongside Perry, Bilodeau's scoring really set the tone in this one. While his scoring was great, his rebounding was massive in this one. We saw in the Maryland game that the Bruins' rebounding struggles are still very prevalent, so this performance was needed.
An A here feels right, anything higher would be too generous, as Bilodeau still had three turnovers. Bilodeau has also shown what he his capable of in previous games, so this grading entirely falls on the standard that he himself set for himself.
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.