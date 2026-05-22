UCLA Has Unfinished Business After Last Year's Game Ten Blowout

The Bruins were in a rough spot last year when it came to some spots on the roster, but especially when it came to their coaching situation in losing their head coach for most of the season among many other issues.

Their first three games were completely atrocious, which is what led to the Bruins firing Deshaun Foster before anything could get worse, because it seemed unsalvageable at that point and many already looked towards the next season for hope .

Ohio State Buckeyes running back James Peoples (20) hurdles over UCLA Bruins defensive back Cole Martin (21) in the first half of the NCAA college football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UCLA was then able to pull off two wins in their next three games, one of them being a thriller and the other being a massive blowout against the Michigan State Spartans, and things were looking up.

However, despite a win in week seven, the Bruins struggled to stay on track and went back to their losing ways after three weeks of victory and spotlight.

UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Frias II (22) bobbles the ball against Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. (7) and linebacker Sonny Styles (0) in the second half of the NCAA college football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They could have gained some momentum back in week ten against Ohio State last year, but they instead got blown out by nearly 40 points, and there were a few things in particular that need to be fixed this year to avoid another such blowout.

How To Avoid A Blowout Like Last Year's Game Ten: Offense

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Isaiah West (32) runs the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half of the NCAA college football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the biggest focuses in the off-season thus far has been in the rushing game, with new coach Bob Chesney bringing in a lot of talent through the transfer portal such as Wayne Knight, as well as finding diamonds in the rough at home.

He has also been working with quarterback Nico Iamaleava to unlock his rushing capabilities as well as his general game, which will be impactful when the season rolls around; however, Iamaleava is not guaranteed to be on the field at all times.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (97) tackles UCLA Bruins running back Jaivian Thomas (21) in the first half of the NCAA college football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In fact, against the Buckeyes last year, the Bruins were without Iamaleava due to injury and had to rely on backup Luke Duncan, who was able to play decently all things considered.

But without the rushing capabilities of Iamaleava, and a bad day for runners in general, UCLA was not able to get much going on offense and in turn got blow out by insane proportions.

UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer (3) attempts to catch a pass against Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Devin Sanchez (6) in the first half of the NCAA college football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is clear that this year the rushing game always needs to be an option, and even though individual bad days can sometimes happen, the team can never allow space for everybody to struggle at once, or else victory's won't come around often.

How To Avoid A Blowout Like Last Year's Game Ten: Defense

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Max Klare (86) is shoved out of bounds by UCLA Bruins linebacker Isaiah Chisom (32) in the first half of the NCAA college football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just like the team's previous blowout against the Indiana Hoosiers, not one player had a particularly bad game, there was simply a lot of bad field position to deal with and an incredibly dynamic offense that nobody could stop well.

So this year it will come down to getting gritty when the opponent seems to large to handle, and to not let the nerves of such an adversary to get in the way of the game; but, of course, will only time will tell whether it happens or not.