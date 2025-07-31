UCLA's Active Depth Chart, Updated Numbers, More: Defensive Ends
UCLA's fall football camp in Costa Mesa started this week, which marks another step closer to the highly anticipated second season of the DeShaun Foster era.
Foster improved and revamped the roster by bringing in a plethora of new faces through the transfer portal. Just ahead of last week's Big Ten Media Days, the Bruins updated their active roster.
With that being said, let's take a look at how UCLA's edge lines up on the depth chart, along with their official jersey numbers and measurements heading into training camp.
Devin Aupiu, #44, Redshirt Senior, 6'5", 270 lbs.
Aupiu holds some importance in this edge position for UCLA, being one of the only tenured Bruins in an overhauled position via the transfer portal. In his redshirt junior season in 2024, he played 11 games and recorded 15 tackles (11 solo and four assisted), 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Aupiu will be one of the few at the position competing for meaningful snaps.
Kechaun Bennett, #52, Redshirt Senior, 6'4", 250 lbs.
Bennett is one of the two defensive transfers from the state of Michigan on this list, and he is primed to make a decent impact in his final grad season. He played 13 games in Ann Arbor last season and picked up four tackles, a quarterback hurry and a blocked kick in 27 defensive snaps.
Grant Buckey, #88, Redshirt Sophomore, 6'5", 255 lbs.
Edge is a very important position for UCLA after accumulating a ton of loss at the position over the course of the last two seasons. In 2024, his redshirt sophomore season, Buckey played mostly special teams in just 10 games.
Ahead of this season, though, he's projected to play in a bigger role. Not as a primary starter, but maybe as an important backup.
Jacob Busic, #97, Redshirt Senior, 6'4", 265 lbs.
Busic returns to Westwood for his second season with UCLA after transferring from the Navy ahead of last season. In 2024, he played in 10 games, five of them being starts at the edge position, and notched 10 total tackles (six solo, four assisted) and a sack on the season. in his fiinal year of eligibility, he's expected to be a prominent figure on the Bruins' edge.
Nico Davillier, #11, Redshirt Senior, 6'4", 255 lbs.
Davillier is the Bruins' highest-rated defensive transfer this season and is coming off a disruptive season in Arkansas. He finished his junior season with 23 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack. As UCLA searches for anything at the position, Davillier at least brings experience and disruption.
Anthony Jones, #15, Redshirt Junior, 6'5", 265 lbs.
Yet another transfer addition at edge, Jones is a well-traveled prospect. With stops at Washington, Oregon, Texas, Indiana, Oregon State and Michigan State, the hope is he finds a home in Westwood. In 12 games with the Spartans last season, Jones had 25 tackles (11 solo and 14 assisted) and 2.0 sacks.
Ikaika Malloe, defensive coordinator for UCLA, facilitated an overhaul at the position and is hoping to get anything out of every transfer, including Jones.
Michael Sullivan, #91, Redshirt Senior, 6'5", 250 lbs.
Sullivan returns to Westwood for his third season with the Bruins after transferring from American River College. He has long been a backup at the defensive end position and has mostly spent time on special teams. Through two seasons with the Bruins, he's appeared in just eight games.
Cole Cogshell, #24, Freshman, 6'2", 245 lbs.
Cogshell is one of three edge freshmen, but is a four-star talent out of Pasadena John Muir. While he certainly is the freshman most capable of impacting the position this season, all the transfer experience ahead of him might make this a redshirt season.
Lucien Holland, #17, Freshman, 6'4", 210 lbs.
Holland is the third freshman at the edge position, a three-star Inglewood product. He, like his freshman counterparts, is unlikely to find meaningful play time and will likely redshirt.
