UCLA's Active Depth Chart, Updated Numbers, More: Interior O-Line
UCLA's fall football camp in Costa Mesa is starting this week, which marks another step closer to the highly anticipated second season of the DeShaun Foster era.
Foster improved and revamped the roster by bringing in a plethora of new faces through the transfer portal. Just ahead of last week's Big Ten Media Days, the Bruins updated their active roster.
With that being said, let's take a look at how UCLA's interior offensive line is shaping up on the depth chart, along with their official jersey numbers and measurements heading into training camp.
Julian Armella, #74 RG, Redshirt Junior, 6'6", 320 lbs.
Armella is a former four-star talent out of Florida. It didn't take long for the Bruins to acquire the former Seminole; he announced his transfer commitment quickly after visiting Westwood. Armella is projected to start for UCLA at right guard.
Oluwafunto Akinshilo, #69 LG, Redshirt Senior, 6'5", 325 lbs.
Akinshilo transferred from Iowa State to UCLA ahead of the 2024 season, but sat out due to injury. He enters this season with one (possible) year of eligibility and is projected as the Bruins' starting left guard.
Sam Yoon, #64 C, Redshirt Junior, 6'5", 315 lbs.
Yoon started UCLA's last eight games of the season at center last year. In 2023, he appeared in just four games. Aside from his on-field impact, Yoon has routinely stood out in the classroom. At the UCLA Football Awards Banquet last season, he was awarded the Ed "Coach K" Kezirian award for Highest GPA on the team.
Eugene Brooks, #55, Redshirt Freshman, 6'4", 340 lbs.
Brooks comes to Westwood by way of Oklahoma and bolsters the future of UCLA's offensive line. He is currently projected to back up Akinshilo despite having starter-level talent. As a four-star out of high school, Brooks has upside as a Bruin.
Caleb Walker, #70, Redshirt Senior, 6'5", 310 lbs.
Walker has routinely been a backup in his two seasons with the Bruins. He saw action in one game against North Carolina Central in 2023. After his 2022 season with College of the Sequoias, he was a three-star recruit and the No. 11 junior college prospect in the state. Barring injury, Walker will likely spend his third season with UCLA as a backup.
Noah Pulealii, #68, Redshirt Senior, 6'4", 320 lbs.
Pulealii has been a career backup for UCLA in four seasons despite entering Westwood as a four-star recruit in the class of 2021. He committed to Westwood in August of 2020 and was the 19th-ranked interior offensive lineman in the recruiting class of 2021. In his final year of eligibility, Pulealii is slotted as the third-string center behind Yoon and Walker.
Garrison Blank, #54, Freshman, 6'7", 300 lbs.
Blank is a fringe four-star with an 89 rating from 247Sports. He was the 46th ranked offensive tackle in the nation in 2025 and committed to the Bruins in June 2024.
Nehemiah Johnson, #50, Freshman, 6'5", 340 lbs.
Johnson is a three-star commit from the class of 2025 and is entering his first season in Westwood. The offensive line in general is pretty crammed. The Orange (Calif.) Orange Lutheran product is likely to redshirt this season.
